Wheat Prices

as on : 21-01-2020 12:10:45 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Lakhimpur(UP)450.00-45.1257240.002020200010.99
Begusarai (Raj)180.0012.510226.00184018502.22
Barhaj(UP)120.00-7.696565.00195019304.28
Haathras(UP)118.80-561877.9041004280-
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)37.008.822338.20208322507.37
Lalsot(Raj)35.00-2950.802109-6.09
Mihipurwa(UP)33.202321620.9018601840-
Kishunpur(UP)31.00-49.183619.00200020008.11
Badayoun(UP)30.00-30.002080--
Kasimbazar(WB)30.00-3.23445.50222522002.53
Jafarganj(UP)16.00-11.11493.00202520502.79
Ruperdeeha(UP)15.00-16.67916.00185018502.78
Yusufpur(UP)11.50-11.501900--
Sanad(Guj)11.00-62.002290-7.76
Lalsot(Raj)3.80-2950.803980--
Ghiraur(UP)2.50NC179.8020001940-
Khatra(WB)2.5031.5873.50180018005.88
Fatehabad(UP)2.20-85.9848.40202020509.19
Gangoh(UP)2.20-882.701965-9.17
Devgadhbaria(Guj)1.90-1.904760--
Anandnagar(UP)1.80NC2549.701965195513.26
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)1.00NC28.50190019009.51
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC47.004900480044.12
Bijnaur(UP)1.00-2.508025--
Dhoraji(Guj)0.70-70.8346.10220524706.01
Dhoraji(Guj)0.60-0.605205--
Published on January 21, 2020
