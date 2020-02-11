Wheat Prices

as on : 11-02-2020 11:48:09 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Lakhimpur(UP)450.0012.559680.00201020209.24
Karvi(UP)72.5011.543139.35197019901.03
Gorakhpur(MP)39.70179.582228.652040192021.79
Badayoun(UP)35.006.06251.6020852080-
Rura(UP)28.50-19.72821.00190019005.56
Sehjanwa(UP)18.00-101325.001980197510.00
Soharatgarh(UP)13.5012.51030.00197519857.05
Jahangirabad(UP)9.0012.5697.00204020504.62
Achalda(UP)5.0025368.30203020505.73
Gangoh(UP)2.309.52889.902140212519.22
Karvi(UP)1.80-43.7561.30465049504.49
Anandnagar(UP)1.7013.332563.301960196512.97
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)1.50-16.6756.60180018005.88
Sehjanwa(UP)1.202096.708170818016.71
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC50.00490049004.26
Achalda(UP)1.00-20.808050--
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00-506.0072507250-
Dhoraji(Guj)0.8033.3351.10225522059.73
Jahangirabad(UP)0.80NC13.208250825034.15
Soharatgarh(UP)0.80-12.407940-28.06
