Wheat Prices

as on : 11-03-2020 10:37:46 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Soharatgarh(UP)5.00-28.571068.50198519857.30
Viswan(UP)3.00-40394.00185018505.71
Anandnagar(UP)1.50-31.822575.201980197013.14
Soharatgarh(UP)1.00NC15.107560746519.71
Published on March 11, 2020
wheat (commodity)