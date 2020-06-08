Wheat Prices

as on : 08-06-2020 03:36:55 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Kota(Raj)6820.506.9945785.5017701750-5.09
Sandi(UP)1500.0059003366.00188017508.67
Hardoi(UP)1500.0031.5821980.00192519255.77
Jaora(MP)1048.40-2096.801925--
Mainpuri(UP)940.001.0811970.50192519254.62
Agra(UP)874.00-0.3428320.90192519254.05
Sitapur(UP)730.00-8.7531812.601925192510.00
Narsinghgarh(MP)612.50-19.2418469.00180018904.05
Ghaziabad(UP)600.002012825.00194019504.86
Khair(UP)500.0011.1117303.00192519254.62
Lalitpur(UP)500.0017.6512993.60192519252.94
Madhoganj(UP)450.00-1022472.00192519254.62
Fatehpur(UP)437.503.87088.70192519254.62
Aligarh(UP)420.00515460.00192519254.62
Golagokarnath(UP)420.00755778.00191019106.11
Bilsi(UP)390.00-7.363698.0019251925-
Udaipura(Raj)375.10265.242574.40205020502.50
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)320.00607340.00195519505.68
Pilibhit(UP)320.00-17.513446.90191019203.80
Auraiya(UP)308.502.833904.00187518801.90
Saharanpur(UP)285.0010.4714436.10193019304.61
Mahoba(UP)267.70-30.835548.10192519254.62
Kopaganj(UP)235.00-3.293626.00192519254.62
Charra(UP)230.0021.054806.00192519254.62
Modasa(Guj)211.5090.54571.4019001850-5.00
Maigalganj(UP)200.0033.337755.0018801880-
Lucknow(UP)200.005.2610065.50192519254.62
Bareilly(UP)195.00129.4110195.00187518801.90
Gondal(UP)182.502.829220.50192519254.34
Raibareilly(UP)180.0016.132375.00192519256.35
Sultanpur(UP)180.00NC3585.00192519254.62
Hapur(UP)170.00-22.732791.00192819354.22
Buland Shahr(UP)160.006.673637.00193319305.05
Ujhani(UP)151.40-38.589836.30192519254.62
Meerut(UP)150.00114.291032.0019301925-6.76
Bangalore(Kar)145.0061.113207.00295029501.72
Konch(UP)142.0050.263716.40192519254.62
Khambhat(Grain Market)(Guj)132.00-7.693616.0018801860-0.53
Paliakala(UP)130.00-13.333964.00190019057.04
Etah(UP)120.00-57.143384.20192519264.62
Sahiyapur(UP)120.00203700.00192519254.62
Shamli(UP)120.009004367.70193019321.58
Dadri(UP)120.00-203078.00192819304.22
Kosikalan(UP)114.50NC10682.00197019807.07
Naugarh(UP)110.00104930.00192519254.62
Ghiraur(UP)110.00-15.382529.4019271928-
Bharthna(UP)110.0015.794393.50192519264.62
Palanpur(Guj)105.00176.32751.0017151730-26.24
Achnera(UP)100.002.041724.00192519304.62
Banda(UP)100.00-33.331161.30192519254.62
Muradabad(UP)100.0011.111710.00192519254.62
Barhaj(UP)100.00-28.578290.00192519254.62
Tundla(UP)98.00-22.833196.50192519254.62
Aliganj(UP)96.00-8.571892.30192519254.05
Robertsganj(UP)95.0032.871500.20194019405.43
Wazirganj(UP)95.00-5.941980.40192519256.35
Siddhpur(Guj)91.4811.71956.2818671897-11.81
Soharatgarh(UP)85.001002063.00192519254.62
Atrauli(UP)84.0052424.00192519254.62
Shikohabad(UP)80.00-23.813276.00186518851.36
Ajuha(UP)80.0033.331485.00192519304.62
Haathras(UP)80.00NC1440.3018001810-2.17
Chorichora(UP)80.00-11.111926.00192519254.62
Gurusarai(UP)79.00-11.241231.60192519254.62
Atarra(UP)75.00-54.552774.00192519254.62
Jahangirabad(UP)75.00-35.344354.00192819284.78
Balrampur(UP)75.004.172228.00192519254.62
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)69.5028.72178.2016801700-3.56
Mohamadabad(UP)68.00-15910.10192519254.62
Badayoun(UP)65.008.331303.00187018801.63
Khalilabad(UP)65.00-352925.00192519254.62
Lalganj(UP)65.00NC2264.90192519254.62
Akbarpur(UP)61.00-6.152001.70192519254.62
Bharuasumerpur(UP)60.00-603373.50192519254.62
Muzzafarnagar(UP)60.00202028.00193019304.61
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)57.4043.14173.1018051750-7.44
Choubepur(UP)56.00-8.51429.1019861985-0.20
Katra(UP)56.0042.496065.0018151820-0.27
Devariya(UP)55.00-15.381574.50192519254.62
Vishalpur(UP)52.0045675.10185518550.82
Chandausi(UP)50.0011.111776.00192519254.62
Bachranwa(UP)50.00-44.442566.00192519254.62
Bijnaur(UP)47.50-35.811830.50192519254.62
Ganjdudwara(UP)46.00-2.13415.30192519254.62
Dhrol(Guj)43.5012.99380.4014751660-20.91
Farukhabad(UP)43.00-20.372058.50192519254.62
Khajuwala(Raj)42.10-84.201830--
Bijay Nagar(Raj)41.70-16.61546.0016901730-13.33
Naanpara(UP)40.40-0.49923.10192519254.62
Risia(UP)40.00-33.331504.301925192510.63
Jaunpur(UP)37.50-6.251813.40193019254.61
Utraula(UP)36.5025.86337.00192519256.35
Salon(UP)35.0040806.00192519254.62
Kayamganj(UP)35.00-41.671492.00193019254.89
Shahganj(UP)35.002501119.0019301930-0.52
Kasimbazar(WB)35.00-2.78397.00208020757.22
Anjad(MP)34.80-69.601802--9.90
Firozabad(UP)34.00-9.332466.00192719275.01
Puranpur(UP)34.00-56.137129.60190018953.26
Dataganj(UP)32.80-70.74460.60184018403.37
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)32.0018.521144.50192519254.62
Samsabad(UP)31.00-24.391254.0019251925-3.75
Sehjanwa(UP)30.00501426.30192519254.62
Dankaur(UP)30.00-401136.00193019304.78
Rasda(UP)30.00-14.29727.001925192513.24
Bhehjoi(UP)29.50-43.811666.10186518651.36
Rampur(UP)25.0019.05629.00192519254.62
Sikandraraau(UP)25.00NC337.00192519254.62
Milak(UP)25.00117.39550.9019251925-
Awagarh(UP)22.00-15.38322.00192519255.77
Nawabganj(UP)22.00-29.031277.001925192524.19
Amroha(UP)21.00-12.5536.5019251925-
Kalol(Guj)20.00-55.56182.5017251750-16.18
Puwaha(UP)17.50-10.2611721.00189018902.72
Bangarmau(UP)16.006.67948.00192519254.62
Rura(UP)14.50-25.641117.00191019103.52
Rudauli(UP)14.20-5.33695.201925192511.59
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)13.00-35243.60192519254.05
Purwa(UP)12.5013.64530.00192519303.49
Safdarganj(UP)12.20-51.2691.10192519256.94
Billsadda(UP)12.009.09562.0018601860-
Achalda(UP)10.00-16.67645.00192519254.56
Mansa(Guj)7.81-9.1955.9218001700-23.40
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)6.80-9.33269.90192519304.62
Lohardaga(Jha)6.00-12.001840--
Dhoraji(Guj)5.50-17.91349.4016301675-13.07
Mirzapur(UP)5.50-8.33220.00193019354.89
Mawana(UP)5.00-75183.5019251925-
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)5.00-44.44692.00192519254.62
Bagru(Raj)4.00-9.0921.3019502100-2.50
Orai(UP)4.00-98.112754.8019251925-
Chitwadagaon(UP)4.00NC483.0019251925-
Durg(Cht)3.60-74.292556.406601880-
Sami(Guj)3.608019.8017001700-10.53
Khairagarh(UP)2.50-87.5346.90188019001.08
Anandnagar(UP)2.4020164.20192519254.62
Rajula(Guj)2.30-48.8919.2016931865-19.00
Bankura Sadar(WB)2.0033.3382.5019251925-
Jarar(UP)1.10-8.3338.50186018602.20
Beawar(Raj)1.00-33.3377.30195019755.41
Shahpura(UP)1.00NC15.0019351935-
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)1.00NC22.001925184010.00
Published on June 08, 2020
