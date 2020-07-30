Wheat Prices

as on : 30-07-2020 05:47:36 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Agra(UP)736.003.0154542.90192519252.39
Hamirpur(UP)660.00-1320.001810--7.18
Kota(Raj)653.501.6381857.5017001740-12.37
Dahod(Guj)376.00-1.2119003.2019001950-13.64
Aligarh(UP)350.0012.926780.0017401750-11.22
Khargone(MP)320.00-16.581407.2017201830-
Lakhimpur(UP)300.00-14.2975530.00193019259.04
Baran(Raj)250.00-16.6714600.0017201710-
Lalitpur(UP)250.00-3.8526773.60188018801.62
Golagokarnath(UP)230.004.5513238.00192019202.67
Hapur(UP)200.008.118511.00193019321.58
Khair(UP)200.0033.3324043.0018301840-7.11
Maigalganj(UP)200.0011.1115395.0018801885-
Dharmavaram(MP)189.60-96.5811459.6018501955NC
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)180.002013040.00195019755.41
Gondal(UP)175.00-2.2317765.50192019203.78
Sitapur(UP)135.000.7542095.6019151920-1.54
Rajkot(Guj)130.00-34.6714946.5016851675-17.00
Kosikalan(UP)121.000.8315522.00192019203.78
Barhaj(UP)120.0033.3312814.00193019256.04
Unnao(UP)119.3019.786484.10193019304.04
Mandla(MP)109.92325.88271.4617001750-
Visnagar(Guj)107.8027.271523.5016381630-22.19
Saharanpur(UP)105.00-1.8718930.10194019303.19
Lalsot(Raj)100.00218.473610.8016661654-12.32
Muradabad(UP)100.00NC5330.00192519253.22
Bhikangaon(MP)97.1014.5695.8017611754-
Khujner(MP)96.2028.442372.6016621680-12.98
Badnagar(MP)95.80-30.482950.8018651910-
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)90.00-49.491644.3016151700-15.67
Badrisadri(Raj)90.00-55886.0017001700-
Mathura(UP)85.006.2523430.0018601865-0.53
Bangalore(Kar)81.00636.366039.00300030003.45
Kherli(Raj)78.40-156.801658--
Madhoganj(UP)75.002525626.0019001925-1.30
Paliakala(UP)75.00257179.00191019203.24
Siddhpur(Guj)74.6732.772533.0617321750-11.50
Ghaziabad(UP)70.0016.6715574.00194019402.11
Gorakhpur(UP)70.00NC3056.0019301930-
Jhansi(UP)66.001.542237.50187018753.89
Bharuasumerpur(UP)65.00306623.50182518251.39
Raibareilly(UP)65.00116.673902.00190019004.97
Allahabad(UP)60.00-7.695420.00192519404.34
Mehmoodabad(UP)60.00-22.0810231.80192519204.62
Dadri(UP)60.00505018.00193119311.63
Mauranipur(UP)52.50162.53016.10186018603.33
Meerut(UP)50.0011.113000.00194019402.11
Karvi(UP)48.5018.294089.3017451790-5.93
Jahangirabad(UP)47.002.176439.0019251925-2.78
Chaksu(Raj)45.00-90.001670--
Kopaganj(UP)45.0040.625190.00192519254.05
Mainpuri(UP)45.0040.6220196.50192519254.62
Tundla(UP)45.0021.624980.50192519253.49
Udaipura(Raj)44.6010.954113.40205020502.50
Choubepur(UP)43.00-34.854317.5019501975-2.01
Ramanujganj(Cht)40.0081.82329.001938193011.38
Jaunpur(UP)40.001002662.00195019505.41
Khalilabad(UP)40.0014.294515.00193019254.89
Shamli(UP)40.00-13.046482.70193019251.58
Vankaner(Guj)38.00-33.332620.7016751690-16.25
Utraula(UP)38.00NC1789.00192019206.08
Sahiyapur(UP)37.00-17.786438.00192519254.34
Chorichora(UP)37.005.713061.00193019354.89
Sheopurkalan(MP)33.70-73.981989.4016601660-
Thara(Guj)31.8029.81466.3216751662-13.97
Muskara(UP)30.5041.863717.7017501825-3.85
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)30.001204.352406.3016501580-9.59
Kasganj(UP)30.00-503864.0018101800-1.09
Shahjahanpur(UP)30.00-5026060.00192519353.22
Bharwari(UP)30.00NC1015.80185018000.54
Modasa(Guj)29.30-1.351419.2017501750-12.50
Kannauj(UP)29.003.571764.5018301830-4.94
Dausa(Raj)28.3042.93115.4016671825-
Etah(UP)28.00-6.675104.2017501760-7.89
Kasimbazar(WB)27.00NC867.002150212516.22
Mehsana(Guj)26.30-12.33164.8017001675-10.53
Dabra(MP)26.00-52.001800--
Ballia(UP)25.00253263.00192519304.62
Banda(UP)25.004.172115.3017151710-9.74
Naugarh(UP)25.00-37.56098.00192519204.34
Rampur(UP)25.008.71471.00192519253.22
Sehjanwa(UP)25.00252146.3019251925-1.28
Suratgarh(Raj)24.70425.533391.0017751750-8.27
Raath(UP)24.50-25.763989.0016501650-
Jafarganj(UP)24.0033.331865.00187018602.75
Charra(UP)23.00-86720.0017501750-5.41
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)23.00-17.862084.50192519104.34
Partaval(UP)22.5066.671585.50193019305.75
Palanpur(Guj)21.00-38.241711.0016351702-29.68
Nawabganj(UP)21.00-8.72013.001920192023.87
Tulsipur(UP)21.00-162023.50192019104.35
Atrauli(UP)20.00-33.333823.0017501760-4.89
Orai(UP)20.00-9.095881.8016701650-
Maudaha(UP)20.001003947.5018801920-2.08
Ajuha(UP)20.0011.112663.00193519304.31
Chirgaon(UP)20.0033.332012.0017751780-3.27
Jalaun(UP)19.80-54.486601.1016801750-8.70
Naanpara(UP)19.30-12.271905.70188018705.03
Farukhabad(UP)19.00-242945.5017701780-4.84
Pratapgarh(UP)18.5015.62724.50192519250.79
Khanpur(Raj)18.00-79.315053.4016991709-13.97
Fatehpur(UP)18.00-20.3513755.90189018802.72
Lalganj(UP)18.0089.473356.90190018503.26
Mehrauni(UP)18.00-35.71352.00190019004.40
Dhrol(Guj)17.80-19.82968.2014551450-19.61
Deoli(Raj)17.00-93.79581.8016651790-
Atarra(UP)17.00-5.564304.0018001800-3.74
Itawa(Raj)16.00-97.871532.0016881760-
Bareilly(UP)16.00-2011556.40192519252.39
Tonk(Raj)15.70-31.401640--
Kolaras(MP)15.3066.357.0016501660-
Amarpatan(MP)15.00-30.001737--
Auraiya(UP)15.00505594.0017101730-11.17
Muzzafarnagar(UP)15.00-503548.00193019301.85
Kayamganj(UP)15.00-252524.0017601770-4.86
Bharthna(UP)15.007.145177.5016901700-10.34
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)14.00-71.434084.2016601668-14.30
Baberu(UP)14.00-6.67781.9017501770-7.89
Sawai Madhopur(Raj)12.90-92.42366.0016001730-
Soharatgarh(UP)12.50NC2568.00193019304.61
Rasda(UP)12.504.171297.001925193013.24
Mawana(UP)12.00-52988.5019321930-
Shikohabad(UP)12.00-203806.00194019353.19
Devariya(UP)11.00103350.50193019304.89
Jangipura(UP)11.00-8.33732.00193019304.89
Bijay Nagar(Raj)10.90-20.442348.0016651640-14.18
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)10.50-30325.3016051700-13.24
Bagru(Raj)10.10225.8195.7018501850-2.63
Gazipur(UP)10.00-23.081331.00193019303.21
Badayoun(UP)9.00802076.00192519402.94
Bilsi(UP)8.5011.846166.6019001900-
Dehgam(Guj)7.90-23.33186.0017301757-13.50
Asansol(WB)7.80-11.36631.73205020502.50
Mahoba(UP)7.20-14.299444.70188018653.30
Mohamadabad(UP)7.00401445.3017801780-3.26
Rura(UP)7.00NC1145.00197520007.34
Durgapur(WB)6.70-20.24460.39210021003.96
Robertsganj(UP)6.50-7.141974.20196019606.23
Ghiraur(UP)6.00-403417.40192719283.71
Jayas(UP)5.20-37.351546.6017401740-3.33
Chandausi(UP)5.00-16.672183.00190019001.33
Kishunpur(UP)5.0066.67597.00180019002.86
Buland Shahr(UP)4.50NC4408.00192619252.45
Dankaur(UP)4.50-101466.80192419250.73
Khurja(UP)4.20-6.673423.40192519250.26
Lucknow(UP)4.2010.5311520.70193519404.03
Azamgarh(UP)4.00-9219007.00193019254.61
Achalda(UP)4.00-20883.0017501760-4.94
Wazirganj(UP)4.00602725.40188019003.87
Birbhum(WB)4.00NC40.0019301920-2.53
Rajula(Guj)3.8035.71109.6017001695-17.27
Sumerganj(Raj)3.60-7.201696--
Puranpur(UP)3.6028.577739.00192519304.05
Bhiloda(Guj)3.50-55.13274.9016501700-16.46
Mansa(Guj)3.4833.85122.0016101610-19.50
Umreth(Guj)3.20-69.5245.4016151695-
Risia(UP)3.00201997.30186018803.33
Rudauli(UP)2.80-6.671167.00191019106.11
Dhoraji(Guj)2.30228.57473.4016951700-16.91
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)2.304.55364.1018001780-3.74
Dhanera(Guj)2.10-8.719.6015671627-17.96
Chitwadagaon(UP)2.1040563.2019251930-
Bankura Sadar(WB)2.00100135.90192519256.94
Vadgam(Guj)1.9026.67141.1016181602-20.37
Anandnagar(UP)1.80-64278.001925192510.00
Gurusarai(UP)1.601001449.60186018603.33
Akbarpur(UP)1.606.672638.70191519154.08
Mohammdi(UP)1.50-60.533578.6018401841-
Dehgam(Rekhiyal)(Guj)1.20-7.6934.0017121737-
Basava Kalayana(Kar)1.00NC14.0043304080-
Dhanura(UP)1.00-23.0830.70190019003.54
Safdarganj(UP)1.00NC962.70190019003.26

Published on July 30, 2020
