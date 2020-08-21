Wheat Prices

as on : 21-08-2020 08:29:56 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Agra(UP)785.0010.4168062.90192519250.26
Neemuch(MP)531.10-1062.201740--
Narsinghgarh(MP)349.60162.6627645.0016501750-4.62
Gondal(Guj)338.00179.34918.0017701690-13.66
Aligarh(UP)320.00966.6733010.0017001710-13.27
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)260.00416220.00190019752.70
Mandsaur(MP)250.00-63.481869.2018021755-
Golagokarnath(UP)220.001017798.00191519100.79
Hardoi(UP)210.00-4.5534320.001850190011.45
Sultanpur(UP)200.00-2012385.0017501830-4.89
Rajkot(Guj)197.5017.9116591.5016901690-18.55
Dharmavaram(MP)180.805.3612164.4018501870NC
Khargone(MP)170.00-152237.2016601685-
Dahod(Guj)158.80-36.424536.2019251900-12.50
Bindki(UP)130.00990013844.60190018802.98
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)123.006.964155.00193019302.93
Sitapur(UP)122.00-0.8145600.6019001900-0.94
Lahar(MP)111.00109.83546.0015651640-
Bharuasumerpur(UP)110.00108064.5016201650-10.00
Ghaziabad(UP)110.0037.517294.0019001925NC
Azamgarh(UP)105.0016.6720658.00192719304.73
Unnao(UP)102.405.038726.9018501850-0.27
Saharanpur(UP)95.00-3.0621274.10190019001.06
Maigalganj(UP)90.00-4019215.0018851870-
Barhaj(UP)90.0028.5714910.00192019206.67
Jeerapur(MP)89.20-76.54938.8015751700-
Gorakhpur(UP)87.50NC4633.0019301930-
Nalkehda(MP)85.00-170.001600--9.60
Patan(Guj)65.4521.95751.2516051600-23.02
Badnawar(MP)64.50-95.461551.1016501770-
Sanwer(MP)63.00-18.18280.0017611935-4.81
Paliakala(UP)62.50-3.858834.00190019056.44
Badnagar(MP)60.80-49.463313.0017471940-
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)60.00172.732982.9015751550-21.25
Muradabad(UP)60.00207150.00188018751.08
Jhansi(UP)58.00-7.23405.5017551750-2.50
Allahabad(UP)55.00-8.336140.0018501880-0.27
Kopaganj(UP)55.0017.025548.00192519304.62
Lalsot(Raj)54.80130.254869.8015901640-16.75
Obedullaganj(MP)54.60-109.201618--
Khategaon(MP)54.3444.1477765.5516001650-20.00
Raibareilly(UP)53.0017.784638.0018251860-2.93
Achnera(UP)50.0013.645440.00192519204.62
Bareilly(UP)50.00233.3311931.8018901900-1.05
Jaunpur(UP)50.00NC3186.60192519304.05
Lateri(MP)48.90344.55119.8017001605-
Siddhpur(Guj)47.6920.12990.0217001657-13.13
Thara(Guj)47.201951764.5216201628-16.80
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)45.00-31.195018.0016001585-17.95
Faizabad(UP)45.005.883408.10188519002.45
Khair(UP)45.00-43.7525473.0017301740-11.28
Taal(MP)44.603.58175.3216921600-
Amreli(Guj)40.00194.121043.3017751765-13.41
Kasganj(UP)40.001004436.0017201710-8.51
Mauranipur(UP)40.00-4.763659.5018001820-2.17
Karvi(UP)38.00-7.325028.3016501680-11.05
Choubepur(UP)38.0011.115117.5018001800-9.55
Narsinghpur(MP)37.80-75.601680--
Tundla(UP)37.00146.675464.50191019252.69
Kalapipal(MP)35.00218.187704.5016501750-12.70
Etah(UP)35.0016.675824.2017001700-10.53
Khalilabad(UP)35.00-12.55289.00185018500.54
Kosikalan(UP)35.00NC16418.0017601830-4.86
Utraula(UP)35.00-10.262755.00190019004.97
Palanpur(Guj)34.009.682193.0016921670-27.23
Soharatgarh(UP)34.00363108.00192519254.62
Jalaun(UP)32.50-7.147020.7016001600-13.04
Mainpuri(UP)32.00NC20743.5018001820-2.17
Ballia(UP)30.00NC3593.00193019304.89
Muzzafarnagar(UP)30.0036.364076.0018901900NC
Partaval(UP)30.00-4.761994.50192519305.48
Mathura(UP)30.00-2524502.0017801820-4.81
Kannauj(UP)30.00-6.252204.5016901680-12.21
Konch(UP)30.00-6.255793.8016101605-12.50
Sehjanwa(UP)30.00502746.3019251925-1.28
Dadri(UP)30.00-906218.0018701880-3.11
Chorichora(UP)30.00-203626.00193019304.89
Bangalore(Kar)27.00285.716665.0028502850-1.72
Firozabad(UP)26.008.334172.0019251926-0.52
Tulsipur(UP)26.00-16.132336.50192019204.35
Bangarmau(UP)25.00-15.251264.4018251830-2.67
Balrampur(UP)25.00-13.793972.00192019204.35
Bharwari(UP)25.00-58.331505.80184518450.27
Bahraich(UP)23.50-1.263914.30190019003.26
Khujner(MP)23.40-69.962575.2015941655-20.30
Basti(UP)23.001518345.80193019304.89
Dhrol(Guj)21.901921161.2013651435-24.59
Pratapgarh(UP)21.5034.38853.5018801925-1.57
Raath(UP)20.40-88.854634.8016201625-
Devariya(UP)20.004003495.50192519304.62
Ajuha(UP)20.00-6.983128.00188018901.35
Morbi(Guj)19.10117.05182.6016201630-24.83
Halvad(Guj)18.0020776.9816251625-17.72
Auraiya(UP)18.00205870.0016701680-13.02
Shamli(UP)18.009.097461.70191019250.53
Chotila(Guj)16.303.82225.3016501650-17.50
Fatehpur(UP)16.30-32.0814288.9018251840-0.82
Vankaner(Guj)16.00-40.742954.7017001710-15.00
Visavadar(Guj)15.80-25.47793.9416901790-16.75
Banda(UP)15.0036.362309.3016101640-15.26
Lalganj(UP)15.00503703.9018401840NC
Mawana(UP)15.0015.381366.5019001900-
Pukhrayan(UP)15.00502687.0017001740-10.29
Rampur(UP)15.00-37.51805.00192019302.95
Kayamganj(UP)15.0036.362904.0016901700-11.05
Haathras(UP)15.0066.672708.3016501650-13.16
Naanpara(UP)15.00-3.852302.90190019005.56
Jhijhank(UP)15.00-66.672808.0017851780-2.46
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)14.00-12.52416.50191019202.14
Mahoba(UP)12.40-5.349577.3018101900-2.69
Atarra(UP)12.00-254592.0016601650-10.27
Ichhawar(MP)11.90-23.801650--18.44
Sheopurbadod(MP)11.6078.46250.6016221650-
Sikandraraau(UP)11.00120509.0016851680-8.17
Suratgarh(Raj)10.4035.063584.2017201712-12.24
Alampur(MP)10.00-73.6862.0015501985-
Orai(UP)10.00-16.676113.8015351550-
Rasda(UP)10.00251531.001930192513.53
Savarkundla(Guj)9.00-10780.5016751625-20.35
Baberu(UP)9.00-10944.9016501670-13.16
Etawah(UP)9.00-18.186447.0016801725-11.58
Sahiyapur(UP)9.00-43.756848.00193019303.21
Vilaspur(UP)9.00NC3514.00190019252.70
Bharthna(UP)9.00-18.185339.5016601655-12.63
Shahjahanpur(UP)8.50-1526126.00192519253.22
Ghiraur(UP)8.001003599.40192819272.55
Jahangirabad(UP)7.00-12.56956.0018711870-5.03
Ujhani(UP)6.5055010829.9018001880-4.00
Achalda(UP)6.0020995.0017001700-7.66
Vijaypur(MP)5.00-85.880.4016201835-
Badayoun(UP)5.00-16.672294.0018501875-1.07
Puwaha(UP)5.0011.1111884.80192519251.32
Buland Shahr(UP)5.0011.114504.0018751870-4.82
Dankaur(UP)5.00-3.851552.2019251923-1.28
Khurja(UP)4.5028.573509.6018721881-5.45
Mirzapur(UP)4.5028.57472.00192519303.22
Robertsganj(UP)4.50-35.712040.20197519756.47
Jayas(UP)4.3010.261624.6017801640-6.32
Dhansura(Guj)4.0033.33497.0016501640-19.71
Bidar(Kar)4.00-2069.00270027003.85
Bilsi(UP)4.00-16.676264.6017701760-
Risia(UP)4.0033.332070.30190019003.83
Rura(UP)4.00-33.331288.00184218420.11
Lucknow(UP)3.1014.8111576.10188018751.08
Kusmee(Cht)3.00-7030.0019301930-
Purwa(UP)3.0020654.00185018700.54
Dehgam(Guj)2.50-39.023377.6016121620-19.40
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)2.50-5022.0019501950-22.00
Mohamadabad(UP)2.50-16.671541.3017001680-7.61
Chitwadagaon(UP)2.5066.67599.4019251925-
Wazirganj(UP)2.50-502827.4018001810-0.55
Chandoli(UP)2.40-4285.901925193010.63
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)2.30NC419.3016801700-10.16
Badwaha(MP)2.00-4.001638--
Atrauli(UP)2.00-77.784138.0017101720-8.56
Tanda Urmur(UP)1.805.88217.60192019254.35
Dhanera(Guj)1.7041.6725.4015351637-19.63
Mehsana(Jornang)(Guj)1.707049.9015501600-26.19
Vadgam(Guj)1.60-42.86153.9015321535-24.61
Anandnagar(UP)1.606.67320.20192519254.62
Gurusarai(UP)1.601001471.8018001800NC
Vijay Nagar(Gulabpura)(Raj)1.5015.384.3016052170-14.63
Akbarpur(UP)1.40402682.3018301830-0.54
Kandi(WB)1.20-33.3355.4018401850-
Dhoraji(Guj)1.10-69.44500.2015551615-26.48
Pratappur(Cht)1.00-33.339.0018401840-
Basava Kalayana(Kar)1.00-5022.0043002000-
Laxmeshwar(Kar)1.00NC6.0016291931-
Dhanura(UP)1.00-28.5735.50190019003.54
Porbandar(Guj)0.9028.57137.6014751580-14.24
Amirgadh(Guj)0.8014.2948.6016001710-
Umreth(Guj)0.70-6550.8015401595-

Published on August 21, 2020
