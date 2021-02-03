Wheat Prices

as on : 03-02-2021 04:26:25 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wheat
Lalitpur(UP)1250.004.1746116.8016601750-19.61
Lakhimpur(UP)1000.00-16.6749540.0017001700-15.42
Nimbahera(Raj)610.0069.443981.0017001785-
Agra(UP)610.002.3546821.4517251725-17.86
Wansi(UP)500.00-2050.001745--
Kota(Raj)482.50-7.8359987.5017101745-18.57
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)420.0031.2517180.0017101740-20.09
Aligarh(UP)240.00NC26755.0018001820-12.62
Bindki(UP)240.00-2010286.3017201700-15.27
Raath(UP)214.00-38.594330.4016301720-
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)151.009337.53033.2017001825-22.73
Badrisadri(Raj)145.00-34.091725.0017001725-
Rajkot(Guj)139.009.0214289.5017901840-20.97
Gondal(UP)135.504.6314171.1016501650-14.51
Hardoi(UP)130.00-45.8324010.0016901670-19.52
Paliakala(UP)130.0056.636541.5016901700-17.96
Bangalore(Kar)123.003923616.0026502650-15.87
Hapur(UP)120.00208303.0017701780-14.49
Dahod(Guj)109.70-6.0818017.2019002000-18.28
Timarni(MP)94.60-13.76549.0016651738-
Jhansi(UP)88.00-4.863872.0016101610-18.89
Kosikalan(UP)85.006.259298.0017601640-17.76
Saharanpur(UP)82.00-28.713303.0017401730-18.31
Lalsot(Raj)80.00-44.644222.7017111682-16.94
Maigalganj(UP)80.0033.3313005.0016501660-15.38
Gorakhpur(UP)80.0023.083452.5017401730-13.00
Muskara(UP)75.0028.873503.0016751665-16.67
Choubepur(UP)65.002.364212.2517701745-14.90
Madhoganj(UP)61.00-15.2814846.5016801700-16.83
Golagokarnath(UP)60.00NC13625.0017101710-14.93
Barhaj(UP)56.0016.679412.0017301750-10.82
Bhikangaon(MP)50.20-9.39794.9016711750-
Auraiya(UP)50.00253767.0017001720-16.05
Ghaziabad(UP)50.0042.869903.5018301830-12.02
Kasganj(UP)50.00-9.093617.3017301730-14.78
Muradabad(UP)50.00-25.375343.5017301710-18.40
Mainpuri(UP)50.002511507.0016811700-15.53
Khanpur(Raj)48.0037.144631.5017001750-24.11
Etah(UP)46.00153765.6017201770-17.70
Bhesan(Guj)45.00-57.14684.0017151750-18.33
Nagpur(Mah)45.0018.42457.0016752850-23.55
Maur(UP)45.00-1395.001745--
Kopaganj(UP)44.002.333827.0017451740-11.20
Maudaha(UP)42.50-5.562495.0016501710-16.24
Khategaon(MP)41.1076.3940150.4018701840-10.95
Azamgarh(UP)40.00-34.4310696.5017401735-11.22
Dadri(UP)40.00NC3738.0017301770-17.62
Sitapur(UP)36.609.2524507.8017001715-15.84
Palanpur(Guj)36.005.881916.0018221860-13.53
Karvi(UP)36.00502868.1516301700-16.84
Kasimbazar(WB)36.001.41962.5016801700-24.49
Ait(UP)35.10932.35805.3016901725-17.32
Achnera(UP)32.00166.673254.5018901700-12.50
Muzzafarnagar(UP)32.0014.292920.5017501750-18.03
Aklera(Raj)30.00201900.0016051730-22.84
Bharuasumerpur(UP)30.00-53.855835.5016751670-16.25
Haathras(UP)30.003001647.5018001790-20.00
Basti(UP)29.0011.5410101.4017251735-11.76
Thara(Guj)28.0037.251286.4117481802-18.70
Madhogarh(UP)28.00-6.67247.1016101660-
Mathura(UP)28.00-6.6714021.5017301730-17.62
Shamli(UP)26.00-7.144704.5017501745-18.60
Chotila(Guj)25.00100872.3015501550-
Siddhpur(Guj)24.79-22.582585.6417521872-21.26
Malpura(Raj)24.2019.21539.2016401720-
Sangli(Mah)24.00380346.0025502438-
Nawabganj(UP)24.009.091484.0016501650-14.29
Devariya(UP)24.00-42032.7017401740-11.00
Tundla(UP)24.0033.333150.5017651730-18.10
Babrala(UP)23.0015650.1016501750-15.38
Pukhrayan(UP)22.0022.221755.0017401725-14.07
Raibareilly(UP)21.00NC3300.5017001680-15.00
Gazipur(UP)21.00401131.0017351740-14.95
Kamlaganj(UP)21.00-267.801600--8.57
Vankaner(Guj)20.00-4.762297.2017401790-21.80
Jaunpur(UP)20.00-502378.4017101710-15.76
Khair(UP)20.0066.6713160.0018001790-14.69
Orai(UP)20.00-37.53513.9016201670-18.18
Sandila(UP)18.00-14.292469.0016851665-15.75
Udaipura(Raj)17.40-65.272266.4018001800-10.00
Farukhabad(UP)17.006.252411.5016801645-19.23
Jhijhank(UP)17.0041.671779.5017201670-15.69
Utraula(UP)16.503.121983.5016651675-
Bagasara(Guj)16.00-20263.0017021840-26.16
Sahiyapur(UP)16.00-204025.0017451745-10.51
Kannauj(UP)16.0033.331502.0017101730-16.59
Shahabad(New Mandi)(UP)16.0060370.0016851675-15.75
Panna(MP)15.00-76.701710--
Mawana(UP)15.0015.381421.5017101730-19.91
Kayamganj(UP)15.007.141896.0017301700-15.61
Konch(UP)15.00-31.823552.9016301670-18.91
Fatehpur(UP)14.60-16.577819.7016701650-16.50
Akola(Mah)14.0075190.0015251500-29.07
Amarawati(Mah)14.00NC53.0015501550-
Faizabad(UP)14.00-12.52327.3016901700-14.65
Jalaun(UP)14.00-51.724309.2016201673-19.64
Mahoba(UP)14.00-22.225432.8016851650-16.38
Tulsipur(UP)14.007.691459.0017001720-12.37
Naugarh(UP)13.50-3.573794.0017401740-
Alampur(MP)12.00-47.8354.0016001605-
Balrampur(UP)12.009.092585.0017001725-12.82
Jafarganj(UP)12.00-201466.0016801725-17.24
Amroha(UP)11.00-1278.5017301715-
Firozabad(UP)11.00-21.432624.8017901765-15.96
Buland Shahr(UP)10.00-33.332362.5018001780-13.46
Kurara(UP)10.00-77.781184.0016001600-
Vilaspur(UP)9.3012.051955.1017101710-17.79
Mehekar(Mah)9.00NC53.0015001450-23.08
Charra(UP)9.0038.463619.5018001800-14.29
Khurja(UP)9.00-551919.9017911761-13.69
Rampur(UP)9.0012.51064.8017101720-16.59
Mauranipur(UP)9.00-102104.2016001600-17.95
Bharthna(UP)9.0012.52846.0016701730-15.66
Baberu(UP)8.5021.43581.6016501615-16.24
Bahraich(UP)8.20-3.532473.9017401710-11.68
Savarkundla(Guj)8.00NC548.3017251745-22.58
Chalisgaon(Mah)8.00NC35.0015501450-
Badayoun(UP)8.00NC1444.5017251725-17.27
Etawah(UP)8.006.673256.0016801735-18.05
Ajuha(UP)8.00-27.271870.0016601650-20.19
Rasda(UP)8.00-11.11990.5017501740-15.46
Halvad(Guj)7.96-52.62552.9816001725-23.81
Bijnaur(UP)7.50-6.251123.5017301730-17.03
Lohardaga(Jha)7.0016.67269.0018401850-
Pune(Mah)7.0016.6790.0039504100-2.47
Rura(UP)6.50NC516.0016801675-10.16
Mehsana(Guj)6.20-254.101800--25.00
Banda(UP)6.00-45.451384.6516701625-15.87
Ghiraur(UP)6.009.091919.8015801600-20.20
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)5.50-26.671464.0017501655-16.86
Mehsana(Jornang)(Guj)5.20-48.501850--19.57
Bilsi(UP)5.2052.943591.2017301715-15.20
Surajpur(Cht)5.0025227.60193019264.32
Bareilly(UP)5.0078.575923.5017251710-16.87
Robertsganj(UP)5.0011.111144.5019001850-7.77
Sikandraraau(UP)5.00NC492.0016901655-12.66
Naanpara(UP)5.008.71276.6017001710-12.37
Wazirganj(UP)5.00-16.671514.3017251730-15.85
Manawar(MP)4.50-76.9224.0017151770-
Bangarmau(UP)4.5012.5384.9016751680-16.67
Palitana(Guj)4.48409.0916.4217621730-23.39
Kailaras(MP)4.30-18.8739.7017001739-14.74
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)3.6020234.6016591686-20.66
Mansa(Guj)3.52262.8979.1317351800-
Atrauli(UP)3.5016.672203.5018101800-
Chirgaon(UP)3.50401102.0016251750-
Borsad(Guj)3.40209.0912.9016751475-
Gadag(Kar)3.0020025.0015944319-
Paithan(Mah)3.0020039.0016001760-27.27
Bagru(Raj)3.00-63.301750--14.63
Umreth(Guj)2.90-3.3336.9017651765-
Milak(UP)2.80180400.5017101720-17.99
Mahuva(Station Road)(Guj)2.70-54.2442.3017501750-
Lalganj(UP)2.7081937.3017001700-15.42
Panchpedwa(UP)2.70107.6923.3016301635-15.32
Shikohabad(UP)2.50-37.52449.5017551725-17.41
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)2.40-7.69220.8017101710-18.57
Khagaria (UP)2.3043.7522.7018401840-
Tarapur(Guj)2.20-2715.971759--
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)2.1031.253033.2017501825-20.45
Gangakhed(Mah)2.00NC16.0019001900-
Salon(UP)2.00100722.0017251760-11.54
Bankura Sadar(WB)2.00-20140.20192519251.32
Dhoraji(Guj)1.90-26.92341.7016751725-28.57
Lucknow(UP)1.90-36.675449.9016901675-16.54
Dehgam(Rekhiyal)(Guj)1.808042.5017121775-
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)1.80NC155.8017101720-18.57
Chandoli(UP)1.606.67181.5017751735-
Dhansura(Guj)1.50-50290.3016501800-25.84
Bewar(UP)1.5015.3891.6015801530-18.56
Jayas(UP)1.40-39.13783.4017551695-13.12
Puranpur(UP)1.40133.333830.2017051715-14.96
Vadgam(Guj)1.30116.6780.6017781920-21.85
Morva Hafad(Guj)1.30-38.155.6015751575-23.17
Anandnagar(UP)1.20-7.69194.2017301725-11.73
Puwaha(UP)1.20-14.295945.7017101700-14.50
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)1.10-8.301735--
Gurusarai(UP)1.10-45777.9015801580-17.71
Pilibhit(UP)1.00-9.097465.9017101720-16.18
Ujhani(UP)0.80-205549.6017301725-16.83
Gadaura(UP)0.60-678.001850-NC

Published on February 03, 2021
