Wheat procurement tops 222 lakh tonnes

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Food Corporation of India and other procurement agencies have procured 222.33 lakh tonnes (lt) of wheat till Sunday during the current rabi marketing season against 77.57 lt in the corresponding period last year, an official statement said on Monday.
Punjab, which witnessed some initial hiccups due to the protest by commission agents in the State, surpassed other States and managed to procure as much as 84.15 lt till Sunday. Haryana and Madhya Pradesh, which commenced procurement early, on the other hand, notched up 71.76 lt and 51.57 lt, respectively.
The first-ever procurement season which saw direct bank transfer of procurement payment in Punjab resulted in farmers receiving ₹8,180 crore in their bank accounts. In the country, as a whole, 21.74 lakh farmers received a total of ₹43,912 crore towards wheat procurement payment, the statement said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
A lockdown victim ponders over some imponderables
It’s been ten months since I left my private little bunker in Elsewhere — but today, I’m in my sister’s ...
It’s Sachin Tendulkar’s 49th birthday — a perfect occasion for a quiz on India’s cricket sensation
The hemming in of Mamata Banerjee by the BJP in what was once a Trinamool stronghold sums up the story of West ...
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...