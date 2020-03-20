White fly hits oil palm, yield plummets

Rolls-Royce announces Dawn Silver Bullet collection car
Uber-luxurious, retro-cool, two-seater’s design sketch unveiled
Oil palm growers in Andhra Pradesh are facing big trouble as plantations in the northern part of the State, particularly in East and West Godavari districts, have been hit by white fly infestation.
Vast stretches of oil palm plantation in the State have been hit by white fly, which reportedly crossed over from infected coconut groves in the vicinity. The attack left the farmers poorer by 35-40 per cent in yields last year.
The industry expects the losses to continue this year as well.
Andhra Pradesh accounts for the bulk of oil palm fruit production in India. Of the two lakh hectares under oil palm cultivation in the country, Andhra Pradesh accounts for 1.5 lakh acres.
“We suffered a fall in yields by 35-40 per cent (in the area contracted by the firm) in the last season,” Sanjay Goenka, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of 3F Oil Palm, told BusinessLine.
Whitefly sucks out all the nutrients from the leaves, resulting in yield losses. The industry feels that the whitefly must have attacked vast stretches, leading to lower yields.
“We hope we will find a solution soon, helping the farmers get back to the original yield levels,” he said.
He said the domestic potential for oil palm is huge. “Against an estimated potential of 25 lakh hectares, we are growing the rich oil-yielding edible oil crop in only two lakh hectares,” he said.
What the country needed is the drought-resistant variety and a shorter plant variety.
“These are available globally but are not so affordable. We appeal to the government to make it easier for growers to import these varieties till such time we develop them in our research labs,” Sanjay Goenka, President of the Oil Palm Developers and Processors Association, said.
Sanjay Goenka said the industry also expects the government to provide micro-irrigation facilities to ensure timely water supply to the plantations.
“Oil palm doesn’t require much water. It consumes much less water than paddy and sugarcane. But what it requires is timely supply of water,” he said.
While Malaysia and Indonesia, which dominate the world’s oil palm production, grow the crop in rain-fed conditions, India grows it on irrigated land. This disadvantage sees India having to settle for far lesser yields.
At present, about 20 companies cover an extent of two lakh hectares. “But the potential has been pegged at 25 lakh tonnes. In order to increase the acreage, the government needs to remove the Land Ceiling norms,” he said.
“In Malaysia, you see oil palm plantations spread over hundreds of acres. But in India, we are saddled with small holdings, making it difficult to increase the acreage and operationalise the holdings,” he said.
Uber-luxurious, retro-cool, two-seater’s design sketch unveiled
India has added problems on its plate, such as unsold BS-IV stocks
The 2020 Tata Harrier is far more refined, gets an auto gearbox and offers buyers what they’ve been asking for
The expensive avatar of the good old audio player now runs on Android
With global central banks upping the ante and announcing emergency measures to tackle the COVID-19 crisis, the ...
The stock of Exide Industries gained 5 per cent with good volume on Thursday. Investors with a short-term ...
With just about 10 days to go, here’s what you can do to reduce your tax burden
Earlier instances on ban on short-selling have not really helped. It also hampers market efficiency
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...