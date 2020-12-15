Why are hundreds of villages in Marathwada abandoned and unmanned?

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
The majority of households of the Sonimoha village in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra are locked. Except for senior villagers and children, there is no one in the village. It is not just Sonimoha, but hundreds of villages in the region wear a deserted look between October to March. With no source of livelihood, all young men and women migrate for sugarcane cutting every year, leaving behind their parents and kids. This year, they have left their homes amidst the pandemic as the fear of harvesting machines taking away their jobs loomed larger than that of the coronavirus.
“You will find abandoned and unmanned villages across the Marathwada region, especially in the Beed district. There are about six lakh cane cutters in the region who have no other source of livelihood than cane cutting. The money they get from cane cutting helps them to survive all the year,” says activist Ashok Tangade.
This year, cane cutters have migrated to western Maharashtra and parts of Andhra Pradesh. “More and more sugar cane millers and big farmers are purchasing harvesting machines, and cane cutters feared that if they take a break because of Covid-19, they would lose their work forever,” Tangade adds.
ALSO READ: Sugarcane crushing season in full swing in Maharashtra
Sominath Gholwe, a researcher says that considering the expensive price of the harvesting machine, many farmers are coming together to buy it. Under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana, the government provides a grant of ₹40 lakh to purchase a harvester. “This has enabled many farmers to buy the machine. As of now, there are about 600 harvesters in the State. One machine cuts 200-tonne canes in a day while two cane cutters cut 2-tonne canes in a day. It means that one machine takes away work of 100 cane cutters. Already, 60,000 cane cutters in Maharashtra have lost work because of machines” says Gholwe.
According to the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories (NFCSF), at the beginning of sugar crushing season this year, mills in Maharashtra had placed orders for about 200 harvesters. The NFCSF predicts that the number of sugarcane cutters is going to decline as a new generation would opt for other works and hence there is a need for harvesting machines.
However for the new generation, the future is hanging in the balance. ‘Crushed Hopes’, a report on women cane cutters recently published by various organisations, observes that migration of cane-cutter parents is leading to chidren dropping out of school. Once they drop out of school at a small age, the children get married early and this creates health-related problems, especially among young girls, the report observed.
ALSO READ: Covid-19-led crisis leading the way to ‘feminisation’ of agriculture in Maharashtra
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Developments in the renewable sector this year can spur better future outcomes
While insurers reward you with higher sum insured, you can still enhance your existing policy for extra costs
Control your emotions — it will pay off
₹1369 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1358134513851400 Make use of intraday rallies to sell the stock while ...
The benchmark indices scaled new highs last week; traders should stay alert
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
The Czech novelist looms large over the city he barely ever mentioned in his writings
Iqbal Chand Malhotra’s new book ‘Red Fear’ is a ready-reckoner of events that shaped China through centuries ...
Edited by poet Arvind Krishna Mehrotra, ‘The Book of Indian Essays’ is an ambitious attempt to bring together ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...