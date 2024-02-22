Pointing out that the turnover of India’s dairy sector has crossed ₹10 lakh crore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) in Ahmedabad on Thursday, said India’s dairy sector was growing at a faster pace than the world’s dairy sector.

“While the world’s dairy sector is growing at just 2 per cent, India’s dairy sector is growing at 6 per cent,” said PM Modi while addressing a gathering of close of one lakh farmers at the Narendra Modi stadium at Ahmedabad. The Prime Minister also launched five dairy projects in Gujarat worth over ₹1,200 crore, which includes a dairy plant being set at Navi Mumbai by Bharuch Dairy.

PM Modi said it was “women power” that was largely driving India’s dairy sector, which has a turnover of ₹10 lakh crore. “If the total turnover from the cumulative production of wheat, paddy and sugarcane is taken into account, it does not equal to the ₹10 lakh crore turnover of the dairy sector in India,” the Prime Minister said. Amul, which has targeted to double its processing capacities in next five years, should aim to become world’s largest dairy company as soon as possible.

Pointing out how Amul stands for “trust”, “people’s cooperation”, and “farmers’ strength”, PM Modi said Amul “is an excellent example of coordination between government and cooperative bodies.” “It is due to such efforts, we are the biggest milk producers of the world. About 8 crore people are directly connected to India’s dairy sector. In the last 10 years, then there is a 60 per cent increase in the milk production in the country; the per capita availability of milk has risen by 40 per cent,” the Prime Minister said.

Praising the farmers associated with GCMMF, PM Modi said that the sapling planted 50 years ago by Gujarat’s farmers has taken the shape of a huge tree, whose branches have extended overseas. “After India’s independence, a lot of brands were built, but none is like Amul,” he added.

PM Modi said his government has targeted to eliminate Food-and-Mouth disease — which has accounted for several cattle deaths and losses to farmers in the past — from India by 2030. “Earlier governments at Centre used to visualise rural needs in pieces. Our focus is to see how the life of a small farmer improves; the limits of animal husbandry increases; health of cattle improves and how honey bee and fish production can be encouraged in villages,” he said.

“In our cabinet meeting held till late night yesterday, we decided to bring changes to National Livestock Mission. We have made announcements to safeguard indigenous breed of cattle, provide financial aid to help turn barren land into pastures, and reduce insurance premiums for cattle. These decisions will help increase cattle numbers and income of cattle-rearers,” he added.