The World Vegetable Center (WorldVeg) has signed an agreement with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research – National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources (ICAR-NBPGR) to enhance scientific cooperation and innovation in agriculture.

The two organisations will establish a framework for cooperation, focusing on knowledge sharing, germplasm exchange, personnel exchange, and technology transfer.

“The two organisations will work together to conserve native and indigenous vegetable varieties, facilitate germplasm exchange, undertake joint research projects, conduct explorations, organise training programs, and develop capacity-building initiatives,” Aravazhi Selvaraj, India Country Director, WorldVeg, said in a statement on Tuesday.

“They will identify nodal scientists for coordinating research and address policy issues related to plant genetic resources,” he said.

“The collaboration with WorldVeg is a strategic step towards strengthening our research capabilities and expanding our genetic resources. Together, we will focus on conserving valuable plant genetic resources and developing new technologies to benefit farmers and consumers alike,” Gyanendra Pratap Singh, Director, ICAR-NBPGR, said.