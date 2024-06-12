Yara India, a leading fertiliser manufacturer, on Tuesday released a report that outlines its plan to invest in initiatives and programs that will reduce operating costs, provide new revenue opportunities, mitigate operating risks and increase the female workforce across the value chain.

The Indian subsidiary of Norwegian multinational Yara International, which also into manufacturing of bio stimulants, released its second Sustainability Report that provides its commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by improving energy efficiency, adopting renewable energy and implementing sustainable farming practices, a company statement said.

Releasing the report, May-Elin Stener, Ambassador of Norway to India, said: “As the largest shareholder in Yara International, the Norwegian government is proud to support its objectives, which align closely with the government’s priorities: improving food security, supporting sustainable farming practices, adapting to climate change, and promoting diversity and inclusion.

“Yara contributes to improving food security not only by offering high-quality products but also by educating farmers in best practices for optimal yields and healthier soil. The 2023 Sustainability Report demonstrates Yara’s commitment to creating a more environmentally sound and gender equal agricultural sector in India.”

Sanjiv Kanwar, managing director of Yara (South Asia) said that at a time when the resource use efficiency is declining, the focus is to ensure nutrition sufficiency to help improve farm productivity and incomes.

“Yara offers lower carbon footprint fertiliser portfolio, prioritize practices that restore soil health over time and contribute to move India towards a nature positive food future. Empowering women farmers is not just a moral imperative; it’s a strategic investment in the future of agriculture,” Kanwar said.

Through partnerships with 15 women exclusive farmer producer organisation (FPOs), Yara India is directly supporting about 30,000 women farmers, the company said. It has been working with over 200 FPOs spread across 15 states.

The sustainability report is structured around Yara’s 5Cs approach to sustainability: Commit, Channelize, Care, Concern, and Contribute. These pillars are aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and address critical areas such as resilient governance, efficient resource allocation, environmental stewardship, empathy-driven solutions, and overall societal improvement, according to the company statement.