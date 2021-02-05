Airbus partners Indian start-up for geo-spatial AI

OneAtlas, the Airbus geospatial digital platform delivering satellite imagery, analytics and services, will partner with Bengaluru-based start-up, HyperVerge, to implement and integrate new Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based analysis of satellite data.

The agreement marks the tenth successful partnership for an Airbus BizLab-accelerated Indian start-up and an Airbus corporate entity. It is also the first such collaboration for Airbus Defence and Space, which launched the OneAtlas Platform in 2019.

Through this partnership, HyperVerge will propose new AI-based algorithms for automatic analysis on change detection on Airbus’ Pléiades and SPOT from the optical satellite constellation that provides high-resolution imagery. Those capabilities will be made available through the OneAtlas on-line service platform.

OneAtlas will provide HyperVerge access to premium imagery and industry-specific insights to develop solutions. Further, HyperVerge has also reached out to Airbus to distribute the Pléiades satellite data to one of its Indian customers.