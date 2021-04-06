Ajai Seth to be new Economic Affairs Secretary

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The government on Wednesday appointed Ajai Seth as new Economic Affairs Secretary. He will replace Tarun Bajaj who will be new Revenue Secretary.
These two are part of mini bureaucratic reshuffle with movement of eight secretaries and promotion of six additional secretaries to the post of Special Secretaries. An order in this effect has been issued by the Appointment Committee of the Committee headed by the Prime Minister.
Ajai Seth is the 1987 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Karnataka cadre. According to executive record sheet of IAS officer, he is back in Central posting after a gap of 13 years. His last posting in Centre was as Adviser with Asian Development Bank Manila (2004-08). Prior to that, he was Director in the Economic Affairs Department.
He is scheduled to be in service till June 30, 2025.
Bajaj is 1988 batch Indian Administrative Service Officer of Haryana cadre. He was additional charge of Revenue after superannuation of Ajay B Pandey.
Among other new appointments, Gyanesh Kumar (1988 batch IAS officer of Kerala cadre) will be new Parliamentary Affairs Secretary while his batch mate from Himachal Pradesh cadre Ali Raza Rizvi will take charge as Secretary in Department of Public Enterprises.
Indevar Pandey (1988 batch IAS officer of West Bengal cadre) will be new Secretary in Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances. Anjali Barwa (1988 batch IAS officer of Punjab cadre) will take charge as Secretary in Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities.
Jatindra Nath Swain (1988 batch IAS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre) has been appointed as Secretary in Department of Fisheries while Anil Kumar Jha (1988 batch IAS officer of Karnataka cadre) to take charge as Secretary in Ministry of Tribal Affairs.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Lindsay Pereira’s debut novel ‘Gods And Ends’ is a stark and fearless portrayal of the Roman Catholic ...
A magazine produced by children living in Firozabad’s slums is turning the lens on the practice of child ...
It’s been over a year since the epidemic began reshaping all our lives. Amidst the chaos and despair, some of ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...