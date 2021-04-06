Ajai Seth to be new Economic Affairs Secretary

The government on Wednesday appointed Ajai Seth as new Economic Affairs Secretary. He will replace Tarun Bajaj who will be new Revenue Secretary.

These two are part of mini bureaucratic reshuffle with movement of eight secretaries and promotion of six additional secretaries to the post of Special Secretaries. An order in this effect has been issued by the Appointment Committee of the Committee headed by the Prime Minister.

Ajai Seth is the 1987 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Karnataka cadre. According to executive record sheet of IAS officer, he is back in Central posting after a gap of 13 years. His last posting in Centre was as Adviser with Asian Development Bank Manila (2004-08). Prior to that, he was Director in the Economic Affairs Department.

He is scheduled to be in service till June 30, 2025.

Bajaj is 1988 batch Indian Administrative Service Officer of Haryana cadre. He was additional charge of Revenue after superannuation of Ajay B Pandey.

Other appointments

Among other new appointments, Gyanesh Kumar (1988 batch IAS officer of Kerala cadre) will be new Parliamentary Affairs Secretary while his batch mate from Himachal Pradesh cadre Ali Raza Rizvi will take charge as Secretary in Department of Public Enterprises.

Indevar Pandey (1988 batch IAS officer of West Bengal cadre) will be new Secretary in Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances. Anjali Barwa (1988 batch IAS officer of Punjab cadre) will take charge as Secretary in Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities.

Jatindra Nath Swain (1988 batch IAS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre) has been appointed as Secretary in Department of Fisheries while Anil Kumar Jha (1988 batch IAS officer of Karnataka cadre) to take charge as Secretary in Ministry of Tribal Affairs.