Economy

Ambarish Saraf is new chairman of IACC Kerala

Our Bureau Kochi | Updated on November 23, 2020 Published on November 23, 2020

Ambarish U Saraf has been elected the new chairman of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) Kerala chapter for the year 2020-21.

Saraf is the Director of Saraf Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd, Kochi.

Also read: US diplomat visits Kochi Maker Village

Riaz UC, Managing Director, Spiceland Holidays & Entertainments, and Anil M Kannatt, Management Consultant, have been elected as first and second Vice-Chairmen respectively.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 23, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.