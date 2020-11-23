Ambarish Saraf is new chairman of IACC Kerala

Ambarish U Saraf has been elected the new chairman of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) Kerala chapter for the year 2020-21.

Saraf is the Director of Saraf Trading Corporation Pvt Ltd, Kochi.

Riaz UC, Managing Director, Spiceland Holidays & Entertainments, and Anil M Kannatt, Management Consultant, have been elected as first and second Vice-Chairmen respectively.