Andhra Pradesh announces Renewable Energy Export Policy

Beat black marketers with end-to-end drug tracing
Smart use of a simple barcode can help prevent profiteering in vital drugs such as Remdesivir
Deviating from established norms to woo renewable energy companies, the Andhra Pradesh government has notified a renewable export policy that permits sale of power to other States.
In a Government Order, the Andhra Pradesh Renewable Energy Export Policy states it is applicable to solar/wind/ wind-solar hybrid projects.
Recognising the State’s potential for renewable energy and the huge untapped potential, the State Government has notified the new policy that allows export of power outside the State without any obligation for discoms to procure power.
The objective is to facilitate largescale development of renewable energy projects and facilitate lease of 5 lakh acres of potential land in Andhra Pradesh to renewable energy export project developers.
In case of supply of this power within the State under Open Access, they will have to comply with prevailing regulations.
The Green Energy Development Charges will be levied at ₹1 lakh/MW of installed capacity/ year – for entire life of the project starting from the date of commissioning of first phase of the project.
The Government intends to promote renewable energy manufacturing that can contribute towards economic development of the State and create employment. The new manufacturing facilities will get exemption from payment of the Electricity Duty for a period of 10 years from date of commencement of manufacturing activities.
The NREDCAP (New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of A.P. Ltd) shall act as a Nodal Agency under this new policy.
