Economy

Andhra Pradesh’s GSDP grew at 1.58% in 2020-21: State Economic Survey

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on May 19, 2021

All India per capita income for 2019-20 stands at ₹1,34,186

Despite Covid-19 challenges the State Gross Domestic Product (GSDP) of Andhra Pradesh grew at 1.58 per cent.

This was stated in the state economic survey released by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday.

“As per the Advance Estimates for the year 2020-21, the GSDP growth of Andhra Pradesh at current Prices is 1.58 per cent against Nation’s growth of – 3.8 per cent,” the survey said.

The Per Capita Income of Andhra Pradesh at current prices increased to ₹1,70,215 in 2020-21 from ₹1,68,480 in 2019-20.

All India per capita income for 2019-20 stands at ₹1,34,186.

Published on May 19, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Andhra Pradesh
Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.