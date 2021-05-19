Andhra Pradesh’s GSDP grew at 1.58% in 2020-21: State Economic Survey

Despite Covid-19 challenges the State Gross Domestic Product (GSDP) of Andhra Pradesh grew at 1.58 per cent.

This was stated in the state economic survey released by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday.

“As per the Advance Estimates for the year 2020-21, the GSDP growth of Andhra Pradesh at current Prices is 1.58 per cent against Nation’s growth of – 3.8 per cent,” the survey said.

The Per Capita Income of Andhra Pradesh at current prices increased to ₹1,70,215 in 2020-21 from ₹1,68,480 in 2019-20.

All India per capita income for 2019-20 stands at ₹1,34,186.