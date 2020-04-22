Ashok Leyland seeks to partner with Centre on driver welfare measures

Commercial vehicles manufacturer Ashok Leyland has said it is seeking to partner with the government on the latter’s new initiatives for truck drivers.

“Logistics and transportation are the backbone of the economy and, in these challenging times, vehicles need to be running to transport essentials,” Vipin Sondhi, Managing Director & CEO, Ashok Leyland, said in a statement. “The truckers ensure that the supply chain of these essential supplies is not disrupted, and the communities affected by the lockdown are cared for.”

So, there is a need to care for the truckers, he said, adding that the government could take certain measures to assist them, such as providing minimum wages and insurance, and ensuring their health and safety are cared for.

Sondhi felt that there is also a need to regulate and mandate their working conditions through cabin regulation. Also, for the drivers who are transporting essentials across the country, assistance needs to be provided in the form of food, water and service support at pit-stops along the highways.

“We at Ashok Leyland have already started initiatives on this front and look forward to partner with the government for any new initiatives on these lines,” he added.

Meanwhile, the All India Confederation of Goods Vehicle Owners Associations (ACOGOA) has also written to the Centre, seeking support for drivers by way of a duty compensation package of ₹10,000 and medical insurance for at least two years, among other demands.

The sudden lockdown led to scores of drivers being stranded without food and access to safe lodging. While their goods were stuck in the trucks, many left their vehicles and reached homes for their safety.