Ashok Leyland seeks to partner with Centre on driver welfare measures

How to build your personal brand in turbulent times
The way we conduct ourselves during a crisis adds to, and augments, our image
Commercial vehicles manufacturer Ashok Leyland has said it is seeking to partner with the government on the latter’s new initiatives for truck drivers.
“Logistics and transportation are the backbone of the economy and, in these challenging times, vehicles need to be running to transport essentials,” Vipin Sondhi, Managing Director & CEO, Ashok Leyland, said in a statement. “The truckers ensure that the supply chain of these essential supplies is not disrupted, and the communities affected by the lockdown are cared for.”
So, there is a need to care for the truckers, he said, adding that the government could take certain measures to assist them, such as providing minimum wages and insurance, and ensuring their health and safety are cared for.
Sondhi felt that there is also a need to regulate and mandate their working conditions through cabin regulation. Also, for the drivers who are transporting essentials across the country, assistance needs to be provided in the form of food, water and service support at pit-stops along the highways.
“We at Ashok Leyland have already started initiatives on this front and look forward to partner with the government for any new initiatives on these lines,” he added.
Meanwhile, the All India Confederation of Goods Vehicle Owners Associations (ACOGOA) has also written to the Centre, seeking support for drivers by way of a duty compensation package of ₹10,000 and medical insurance for at least two years, among other demands.
The sudden lockdown led to scores of drivers being stranded without food and access to safe lodging. While their goods were stuck in the trucks, many left their vehicles and reached homes for their safety.
The way we conduct ourselves during a crisis adds to, and augments, our image
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Seek approval for package rates to treat the poor
Finance Act, 2020 tightened the existing provisions for those who have not been filing income tax returns.
Retail and HNI investors can access the sales proceeds in minutes
Chunk of mid, small NBFCs do not enjoy investment-grade rating, which leaves them out of the ambit of TLTRO
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...