At $37.29 billion, December exports hit the highest ever in a month

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
India’s goods exports surged to $37.29 billion in December, the highest ever monthly performance, posting a year-on-year growth of 37 per cent, with top sectors such as petroleum, gems & jewellery, engineering products, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and textiles taking the lead.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the country is well on its way to achieving the $400-billion export target set for 2021-22 although the fast spreading Omicron variant of Covid-19 could lead to hiccups in shipping and container availability.
India’s imports, too, increased sharply, by 38.06 per cent, in December to $59.27 billion widening the trade deficit to $21.99 billion compared to $15.72 billion in December 2020.
Exports in the April-December period at $299.74 billion were up 48.85 per cent over the corresponding previous period.
“We have created a historic record… We are hopeful of achieving the target of $400 billion set for the ongoing fiscal,” Goyal said at a press conference on Monday.
The country’s highest annual export so far was in 2018-19 at $330 billion, while the previous monthly high was in March 2021 at $34 billion.
To maintain the export momentum, exporters body FIEO said the government should soon announce extension of the interest equalisation scheme and expand usage of the RoDTEP and RoSCTL input duty remission schemes.
Imports in April-December were $443.71 billion, an increase of 69.27 per cent over the same period of FY21. The trade deficit in the period more than doubled to $143.97 billion over the corresponding previous period. Petroleum products, electronic goods, machinery, chemicals, pearls, precious and semi-precious stones and gold led the imports.
The value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in December was $28.69 billion, a growth of 28.64 per cent over December 2020. This shows that the rise in exports was spread across sectors beyond the two high-value items.
Non-petroleum imports, at $43.37 billion in December, were 30.22 per cent higher over that in December 2020.
The Minister said that India’s diplomatic missions in various countries had extended a hand to exporters by identifying newer items with export potential.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
In Pure Evil, the Bad Men of Bollywood, Balaji Vittal traces the various shades of villainy down the ages
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...