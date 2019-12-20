Auto Expo 2020 will be launch pad for revival: SIAM

2019: When healthcare suffered a political scare
Uncertainties add stress to an already strained system
The Auto Expo in February is expected to bring some cheer to the slowdown-hit auto industry as the event will be a ‘launching pad’ not only for newcomers but also for revival of the sector, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said on Friday.
However, some of the top notch companies including Honda, Toyota, Ford, BMW, Audi, Lexus, Volvo and Jaguar Land Rover along with two-wheeler majors Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Co will not be participating in the biennial motor show. Over 60 new launches and unveiling of vehicles are expected during the seven-day event (February 5-12).
China’s Great Wall Motor Company and First Automotive Works (FAW) will make their debut along with MG Motors India on the theme ‘Explore the World of Mobility’. The theme resonates the message of technology, capability and vision of mobility for tomorrow — safer, cleaner, connected, bespoke and shared, SIAM said.
“The auto industry is putting its best foot forward to match the aspirations of the nation and this edition of the Auto Expo 2020 will bring to fore the futuristic trends and practicality towards encompassing a multitude of facets of mobility, especially the underlying focus on electric mobility, technology infusion and safety,” Rajan Wadhera, President, SIAM, said.
The auto show will not just be a futuristic perspective of the evolutionary paradigm in the Indian auto industry but would also manifest the automotive industry’s preparedness to adopt to the BS-VI norms, he added.
The Expo will see 6 “special” days, with each day ‘exploring’ a specific aspect of the world of mobility – Enterprise Day, Goodwill Day, Family Day, Women Power Day, Green Day and Driving Experience Day, the industry body added.
