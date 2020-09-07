Aviation industry sees recovery in domestic passenger traffic in August

The Indian aviation industry witnessed a recovery in domestic passenger traffic in August, with a sequential growth (over July) of 25 per cent to 26 lakh passengers. However, it witnessed a Y-o-Y decline of 77 per cent.

The capacity deployment in August at 33 per cent vis-a-vis August last year is rather a slow uptick despite recommencement of operations three months ago. However, it was an increase over the 27 per cent capacity deployed in July 2020.

Kinjal Shah, Vice President, ICRA, says: “The number of flights departing has also gradually increased from 416 on Day 1 to 1,156 on Day 101 (September 2). For August 2020, the average daily departures were 930, significantly lower than the average daily departures of 2,846 in August 2019, though better than 780 in July 2020. The average number of passengers per flight during August 2020 was 98 against an average of 133 passengers per flight in August 2019. Thus, it is expected that the domestic aviation industry operated at a passenger load factor (PLF) of 63 per cent in August 2020 against 85.1 per cent in August 2019, that too on a very low capacity.

“The PLF for August 2020 has sequentially improved from 55 per cent in July 2020, despite the increase in capacity deployment by 19 per cent. Overall, from May 25, 2020 till August 31, 2020, the domestic passenger traffic has been more than 7 million,” Shah added.