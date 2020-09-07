Aviation industry sees recovery in domestic passenger traffic in August

Oppo F17 Pro: Lightly does it with this youth oriented phone
Easy to hold, snazzy back, and OK in the performance and camera departments
The Indian aviation industry witnessed a recovery in domestic passenger traffic in August, with a sequential growth (over July) of 25 per cent to 26 lakh passengers. However, it witnessed a Y-o-Y decline of 77 per cent.
The capacity deployment in August at 33 per cent vis-a-vis August last year is rather a slow uptick despite recommencement of operations three months ago. However, it was an increase over the 27 per cent capacity deployed in July 2020.
Kinjal Shah, Vice President, ICRA, says: “The number of flights departing has also gradually increased from 416 on Day 1 to 1,156 on Day 101 (September 2). For August 2020, the average daily departures were 930, significantly lower than the average daily departures of 2,846 in August 2019, though better than 780 in July 2020. The average number of passengers per flight during August 2020 was 98 against an average of 133 passengers per flight in August 2019. Thus, it is expected that the domestic aviation industry operated at a passenger load factor (PLF) of 63 per cent in August 2020 against 85.1 per cent in August 2019, that too on a very low capacity.
“The PLF for August 2020 has sequentially improved from 55 per cent in July 2020, despite the increase in capacity deployment by 19 per cent. Overall, from May 25, 2020 till August 31, 2020, the domestic passenger traffic has been more than 7 million,” Shah added.
Easy to hold, snazzy back, and OK in the performance and camera departments
Lack of smartphones and poor connectivity have severely cramped internet outreach in Manipur during the ...
Electrification has finally brought cheer to remote villages in the Kashmir Valley
Meet the women micro entrepreneurs in Rajasthan’s villages
Unlike other accident insurance policies, Shagun can be bought for anyone — family members, extended family ...
Last week, the rupee (INR) settled at 73.14 versus the preceding week’s close of 73.4, thereby gaining 26 ...
Bitcoins: Mouth-watering returns, but unregulated Which investment or asset has given the best returns from ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 are trading above critical supports
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...