Banks free to have separate caps for lending to power, renewables sectors: RBI to Centre

Office Buzz: Grooming the next GM
Indian Hotels Company Ltd, which runs the Taj group of hotels, and Swiss institution Les Roches Global ...
The RBI has written to the Centre saying it does not have any objection to banks categorising the power and renewable energy sectors separately for lending.
Speaking at the event CII Energising India, CEOs Dialogue on Power and Renewable Energy, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Power and New and Renewable Energy, RK Singh, said: “The Ministry of Power has spoken with the RBI and Finance Ministry.
“The RBI has no objection to banks setting separate limits for renewable energy.” The move is meant to encourage banks to lend more and help developers gain access to easier finance.
In June, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) had asked the RBI to remove the priority sector lending limit for renewables. This was one of the demands raised by the industry at a brainstorming session conducted by the MNRE.
The priority sector lending limits for renewable energy were said to be stunting the growth of the sector as banks were clubbing the power and renewables sectors under one umbrella. This dried up the capital availability for renewable companies.
The move to ask banks and financial institutions to categorise renewable energy as a separate sector different from the power sector is being done so that funds would flow more to renewable energy projects, according to Singh.
He also requested banks to come forward to lend more to the renewable energy sector.
Indian Hotels Company Ltd, which runs the Taj group of hotels, and Swiss institution Les Roches Global ...
Outplacement agencies like RiseSmart help retrenched employees get back on their feet
Are there enough jobs or not? Here’s demystifying the contradictory paradigms in the employment market
The Indian Statistical Service is in serious need of a revamp. Will it happen?
The ITR filing due date has been extended, but don’t wait till the 11th hour
Choose a method based on your knowledge on taxation and the services you need
You need to be aware of how your past transactions are reflected in the credit report
The trend in the Nifty and the Sensex is down. But the 200-DMA will provide support
From leading a political party at the age of 100 to learning to write at 97, Kerala’s nonagenarian and ...
She is among the best-known percussionists in India today
Love places a great responsibility — the ability to be kind, unconditionally — in the hands of the beloved
The most common kitchen ingredient has gone full designer
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
BSNL, market leader till about a decade ago, has been hit by inadequate investments, inefficiencies and a lack ...
In 2004, when private mobile operators began to threaten BSNL’s dominance with steep tariff cuts, the public ...
In 2002, then Communications Minister Pramod Mahajan came up with the idea to merge Mahanagar Telephone Nigam ...
Nandana JamesReji Joseph, a contract cable worker at BSNL in Tripunithura, Kochi, has the matter-of-fact tone ...