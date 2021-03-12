Basic customs duty on imported solar cells, modules positive for domestic OEMs: ICRA

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The Government move to impose a basic customs duty (BCD) of 25 per cent on imported solar PV cells and 40 per cent on imported solar PV modules, with effect from April 1, 2022 will support domestic equipment manufacturers (OEMs) but it is likely to result in an increase in solar tariffs, according to ICRA.
However, clarification is needed on the continuation of the safeguard duty (SGD) on imported cells and modules, which is currently at 14.5 per cent, valid till July 2021.
Girishkumar Kadam, Co-Group Head, ICRA Ratings, said: “This is expected to result into an increase in the capital cost for a solar power project by 23-24 per cent (capital cost factoring non-continuation of safeguard duty beyond July 2021). This in turn would result in an increase in tariff by about 45-50 paise per unit.”
Also read: Solar modules, cells to attract basic customs duty of 40%, 25%
“The bid tariff trajectory is likely to remain well below ₹3/unit and thus, would continue to remain cost competitive from the off-takers’ perspective. For the state-owned utility off-takers, average power purchase cost and variable cost of power purchase (bottom 25 per cent in merit order dispatch) remain in the range of ₹4-5/unit and ₹3-3.5/unit respectively in many States,” he said.
For the project already bid out and having scheduled commissioning date post April 2022, wherein modules may be imported post this date, the levy of BCD is expected to be a change in law event under the power purchase agreement (PPA). In such cases, the timely approval by the respective regulatory commissions and pass-through of the tariff increase to the off-takers would be critical from the cash flow perspective for the project developers. In addition, the module price trends remain a key monitorable for the solar power developers, in view of the recent firmness in the imported module prices.
The imposition of BCD on imported solar cells and modules is expected to improve the competitiveness of domestic cell/module manufacturers. However, the extent of benefit would also depend upon the imported PV module prices, especially from China.
Vikram V, Sector Head, ICRA Ratings, further added:, “Based on an imported module price level of 18 cents/watt and prevailing Rs-USD exchange rate, the domestic modules are costlier by 12-15 per cent without the impact of BCD. The imposition of BCD would bridge this gap and make the modules from a domestic manufacturer (using imported cells) competitive against the imported modules.”
The extent of benefit would be higher for manufacturers having backward integration into cell manufacturing. A large portion of the solar module manufacturing units and solar cell manufacturing units in India are currently located in the SEZs. In this context, clarity is also required on applicability of BCD on manufacturers located in the SEZs.
This apart, the Government schemes like manufacturing-linked IPP tender, Central PSU scheme and PM KUSUM scheme etc, with mandatory use of domestically manufactured modules, which provides a strong order pipeline aggregating to about 35-40 GW over the next 3-5-year period, for domestic solar OEMs. However, the timely implementation of these schemes along with policy clarity on fiscal and financial concessions including production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme to promote domestic manufacturing, remains important.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
The ‘Mirzapur’ actor on streaming platforms, the web drama that was the turning point in his career — and his ...
Why innuendos, double-meaning jokes or crude descriptions of the anatomy fill in for sex education in India
Help women move up the ladder, experts say
It may not survive tyrants if left to intellectuals
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...