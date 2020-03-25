BPL families to get wheat/rice at ₹2/3 per kg for 3 months

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved recapitalisation of Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) to the tune of ₹1,340 crore to improve their capital adequacy ratio.

The Centre will bring in ₹670 crore and the rest will come from sponsor banks, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar told a press conference post the Cabinet meeting.

Javdekar also announced that people below poverty line will be given wheat at ₹2/kg (FCI cost ₹27) and rice at ₹3/kg (FCI cost ₹37) for the next three months. About 80 crore people will benefit from this move.

The Cabinet has also approved the construction of the 22-km-long Aligarh-Harduaganj railway flyover. The flyover will most likely be completed in five years, Javadekar said.

Besides approving the transfer of five acres of defence land in Kanpur and eight acres in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, to Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan for construction of a Kendriya Vidyalaya, the Cabinet also okayed the MoU between India and Germany for technological cooperation in the Railway sector.

The extension of scheme for rebate on state/central taxes and levies on export of garments and made-ups from April 1 onward till the scheme is merged with remission of duties and taxes on exported products, has also been approved.

Covid-19

On coronavirus, Javdekar appealed to people to abide by government measures, including the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

There will be district-wise Covid helplines soon, he added. There is also no need for people to resort to panic buying, he said, adding that all essential services would continue to be available. All contractual labourers will get their salaries, he said.

Javdekar urged people to adopt social distancing, regularly wash hands with soap and visit doctor in case they have cold, fever or throat-related issues.