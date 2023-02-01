Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced an outlay of ₹2.4 lakh crore for the Indian Railways in the Union Budget 2023-24. This, incidentally, is the largest allocation in almost a decade and four times last year’s budget.

“This is about nine times the outlay made in 2013-14,” the finance minister said, comparing it with a time when the Congress-led UPA was in power.

She also announced ₹75,000 crore for 100 “critical transport infrastructure projects”, which is likely to help the Railways too, specifically with its freight business.

In 2016, the Narendra Modi government did not present a separate Railway Budget, but it continues to be a prime part of the overall budget

