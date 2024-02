The Indian government will borrow a gross of ₹14.13 trillion ($170.36 billion) in the fiscal year starting April 1, compared with ₹15.43 trillion for the current fiscal, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday.

Net borrowings are pegged at ₹11.75 trillion for the next financial year.

The gross borrowing is lower than economists' estimate of ₹15.6 trillion, according to a Reuters poll.

($1 = 82.9400 Indian rupees)