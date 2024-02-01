The Indian government will spend a record ₹11.11 trillion ($133.87 billion) on infrastructure creation in 2024/25, to ensure the Asian nation remains one of the world's fastest growing major economies.

The allocation for capital expenditure for the financial year starting April 1 is 11.1 per cent higher than the capex for the current fiscal year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday in her budget speech.

The federal government's capital expenditure as a percentage of GDP, which rose to 3.3 per cent in 2023/24, is estimated at 3.4 per cent in the next financial year.

The year-on-year increase is lower than this fiscal year's.

The government has made a provision of ₹750 billion for 50-year loans to states to boost their capital investments for the next fiscal year.

It had provided ₹1.3 trillion for such loans in this fiscal.

($1 = 82.9900 Indian rupees)