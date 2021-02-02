Budget 2021

Budget to give push to infra, healthcare, BFSI: Abhijit Roy, CEO, Berger Paints

Our Bureau Kolkata | Updated on February 02, 2021 Published on February 02, 2021

‘Another year of tax holiday for affordable housing to boost construction sector’

The Union Budget has endeavoured to deliver a big impetus to critical areas and sectors like infrastructure, healthcare and BFSI. It promises to have long-term positive effects, says Abhijit Roy, MD and CEO, Berger Paints India.

According to him, the affordable housing projects which have been allowed tax holiday for another year would fetch more investments and “boost the construction sector”.

Also read: Government bets big on infrastructure

Incentivising buyers to go for their first home will also give a fillip to the construction industry.

“Allocation has been substantially increased with special focus on preventive and curative healthcare which augurs well for creating a better health infrastructure in the years to come. Overall, this Budget would go a long way in establishing the government’s vision of an Atmanirbhar and self-confident Bharat,” Roy said.

Union Budget
Berger Paints India Ltd
