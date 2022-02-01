Finance Minister calls for supplementary teaching methods, expansion of e-Vidya scheme

Feb 1 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has underlined the need for supplementary teaching methods. In her Budget speech, the Minister proposed expansion of ‘one class, one TV channel programme of PM e-Vidya’ to more students across the country.
“This will enable all states to provide supplementary education in regional languages for Classes 1 to 12,” she said, adding that ‘high quality e-content’ will be developed in all languages.
“We recognise the need to impart supplementary teaching and build a recipient mechanism for education delivery,” she said.
The Finance Minister also announced that a Digital University will be created to provide access to all students. The best public universities in the country will collaborate with the government.
