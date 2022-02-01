hamburger

Budget 2022

Finance Minister calls for supplementary teaching methods, expansion of e-Vidya scheme

BL New Delhi Bureau | Updated on: Feb 01, 2022
image caption

Proposes setting up of a digital university

Feb 1 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has underlined the need for supplementary teaching methods. In her Budget speech, the Minister proposed expansion of ‘one class, one TV channel programme of PM e-Vidya’ to more students across the country.

“This will enable all states to provide supplementary education in regional languages for Classes 1 to 12,” she said, adding that ‘high quality e-content’ will be developed in all languages.

“We recognise the need to impart supplementary teaching and build a recipient mechanism for education delivery,” she said.

The Finance Minister also announced that a Digital University will be created to provide access to all students. The best public universities in the country will collaborate with the government.

Published on February 01, 2022
online education
Union Budget

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you