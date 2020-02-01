Budget 2020

Govt allocates ₹11,500 cr for Jal Jeevan Mission for FY21

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 01, 2020 Published on February 01, 2020

The government has approved a budgetary allocation of ₹11,500 crore for Jal Jeevan Mission for the year 2020-21, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.

Aiming to provide piped water supply to all households, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced from the Red Fort the Jal Jeevan Mission, Sitharaman said while presenting the Union Budget for 2020-21.

“Our government has approved ₹3.60 lakh crore for this mission. During the year 2020-21, the scheme would be provided a budget of ₹11,500 crore,” she said.

The scheme places emphasis on augmenting local water sources, recharging existing sources and will promote water harvesting and desalination, the minister noted.

Cities with over a million population will be encouraged to meeting this objective during the current year itself, she added.

