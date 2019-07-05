Govt to soon put in circulation new series coins of up to Rs 20

The government on Friday said it will soon make available for public use the new series coins of one, two, five, 10 and 20 rupees.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 7 had unveiled new series of coins of one rupee, two rupees, five rupees, ten rupees and twenty rupees, easily identifiable to the visually impaired.

“These new coins will be made available for public use shortly,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in the Union Budget 2019-20 presented in Parliament.