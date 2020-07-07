CA Institute opens 5 representative offices in US

Providing clients with a complete suite of services
Consark offers the entire gamut of financial, tax and risk advisory services through guaranteed partner-time
In a bid to enhance its global footprint, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has inaugurated five representative offices in the US, under a ‘Unite in America’ event on July 4.
With the launch of the new offices — in Chicago, Dallas, Houston, New England Region and Washington DC — the ICAI has presence in seven major cities in the US, including New York and San Francisco, where it already has overseas chapters.
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, chief guest of the event, said: “I am sure each one who has set up base in USA will work collectively to truly raise the flag of Indian chartered accountants, build up the credibility of our work and make sure the integrity that defines our profession is maintained.”
“The spirit of oneness that we all have in the profession is something the rest of the world can learn from. We have high ethical standards in our profession and in the workings of our institute. It is incumbent on us to maintain these high standards,” he added.
Goyal expressed confidence that CAs will help India become a $5-trillion economy in five years and a $10 trillion economy by 2030 “so that we can meet the needs of 1.35 billion people”.
ICAI has launched the concept of representative offices with a vision to have a presence in at least 100 locations globally under its Vision ICAI@2024 plan.
The offices will act as focal points of contact, bringing together ICAI members abroad and enable effective reach and service to its members, said a release.
Consark offers the entire gamut of financial, tax and risk advisory services through guaranteed partner-time
ThinkAg brings together various players in the food, agri value chain to improve productivity
Gaming company Bombay Play has raised about ₹11 crore ($1.5 million) in a pre-Series A round from venture ...
Saahil Goel, CEO & Co-founder of Shiprocket1.For physical and mental fitness, I run, meditate, listen to ...
Investors can use options contractto hedge their portfolio
Large-cap stocks seem to be attractively priced, says CEO G Pradeepkumar
The base at ₹47,650 is a crucial support; traders should be cautiously bullish
₹1102 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1088107411161130 Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if ...
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...