CA Institute opens 5 representative offices in US

In a bid to enhance its global footprint, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has inaugurated five representative offices in the US, under a ‘Unite in America’ event on July 4.

With the launch of the new offices — in Chicago, Dallas, Houston, New England Region and Washington DC — the ICAI has presence in seven major cities in the US, including New York and San Francisco, where it already has overseas chapters.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, chief guest of the event, said: “I am sure each one who has set up base in USA will work collectively to truly raise the flag of Indian chartered accountants, build up the credibility of our work and make sure the integrity that defines our profession is maintained.”

“The spirit of oneness that we all have in the profession is something the rest of the world can learn from. We have high ethical standards in our profession and in the workings of our institute. It is incumbent on us to maintain these high standards,” he added.

Goyal expressed confidence that CAs will help India become a $5-trillion economy in five years and a $10 trillion economy by 2030 “so that we can meet the needs of 1.35 billion people”.

ICAI has launched the concept of representative offices with a vision to have a presence in at least 100 locations globally under its Vision ICAI@2024 plan.

The offices will act as focal points of contact, bringing together ICAI members abroad and enable effective reach and service to its members, said a release.