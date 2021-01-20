Cabinet approves India, Uzbekistan tie-up in solar energy

Union Cabinet has approved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between India and Uzbekistan for cooperation in the field of solar energy.

The main area of work under MoU is to identify research/demonstration/pilot projects between the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE), Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, India and the International Solar Energy Institute (ISEI), Uzbekistan in the mutually identified areas of Solar Photovoltaic; Storage Technologies and Transfer of Technology.

Based on mutual agreement, both parties would work for implementation and deployment of pilot project in International Solar Alliance (ISA) member countries, an official release said.