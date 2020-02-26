Cabinet okays adoption of Central Acts in J&K

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved issuance of an order for adaptation of Central Acts in the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir under Section 96 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 by the Central government.

After coming into force of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir has been reorganised into UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on October 31, 2019.

The Central laws, which are applicable to whole of India except the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir before appointed date October 31, 2019, are now applicable to UT of Jammu and Kashmir with effect from October 31, 2019.

As per Section 96 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, the Central government has powers to modify the existing laws through repeal or amendment within one year of the constitution of the UTs.

The Cabinet also approved the exemption of the India Ports Global Ltd (IPGL) from the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) Guidelines, except reservation and vigilance policies.

IPGL was incorporated under Companies Act 2013, as a Special Purpose Vehicle jointly promoted by Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) and Deendayal Port Trust (DPT), [earlier Kandla Port Trust (KPT)], under Administrative control of Ministry of Shipping, for development and management of Shahid Behesthi Port of Chabahar in Iran.

Subsequent to the withdrawal of the US from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Ministry of External Affairs advised Ministry of Shipping on October 29, 2018 to exclude JNPT and DPT from possible impact of US sanctions.

Surrogacy Bill

Meanwhile, the Cabinet also gave a nod to “Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2020”. The proposed legislation ensures effective regulation of surrogacy, prohibit commercial surrogacy and allow altruistic surrogacy.

The Union Cabinet also approved the amendments to the National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM) Bill, 2011. The objective of the Bill is to confer status to Institutions of National Importance to National Institutes of Food Technology located in Kundli, in Haryana and Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu.

It also gave a nod to amendment of the Laccadive, Minicoy and Amindivi Islands Land Revenue and Tenancy Regulation, 1965. This will confer occupancy rights to the scheduled tribe population in the UT of Lakshadweep.

Lastly, the Cabinet also gave a green signal to three MoUs for cooperation between India and Myanmar on combating timber trafficking, conservation of tigers and other wildlife and in the field of petroleum products and communications.