The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued orders against Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Shopclues, and Meesho for selling car seat belt alarm stopper clips on their platforms.

The clips compromise the life and safety of consumers by stopping the alarm beep when not wearing seat belts, it noted. It added that the e-commerce platforms have delisted about 13,118 listings of car seat belt alarm stopper clips from their platforms.

Headed by Chief Commissioner, Nidhi Khare, CCPA passed orders against these five e-commerce platforms for violation of consumer rights and unfair trade practice, the statement added.

CCPA took note of this issue after the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) wrote a letter to the Department of Consumer Affairs highlighting the issue of “blatant sale of car seat belt alarm stopper clips and requested for action on errant vendors/online platforms and issuance of an advisory.”

‘Mandatory to wear seat belts’

“According to Rule 138 of Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989, it is mandatory to wear seat belts. However, online sales of such items that compromise passengers’ safety by stopping the alarm beep when not wearing seat belts can be unsafe and dangerous to the life and safety of consumers,” the CCPA noted.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the Authority referred the matter to DG Investigation (CCPA).

“Based on the recommendation in the investigation report and submissions made by e-commerce entities, CCPA has issued directions to the e-commerce platforms where they were directed to permanently delist all car seat belt alarm stopper clips and associated motor vehicle components which compromise the safety of passengers and the public,” the statement added.

Next course of action

The platforms were also directed to inform the authority of the steps taken against errant sellers of such products and submit details of the sellers along with a compliance report.

The authority has also written to the Chief Secretaries and District Collectors to take action against the manufacture or sale of car seat belt alarm stoppers and has asked for an action taken report.