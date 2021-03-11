Cement sales to hit a decade high next fiscal

Cement sales are likely to hit a 10-year record high next fiscal with a growth of 13 per cent while profit growth is expected to moderate due to increasing cost, according to a Crisil report.

The expected revival in demand from infrastructure and urban housing besides lower base effect will boost sales demand next fiscal.

The increased volume will counter weigh the impact of rising power and fuel costs, said Crisil in a research report.

Nitesh Jain, Director, Crisil Ratings said higher spends on infrastructure development would be in line with the 26 per cent increase in budgetary allocation for infrastructure. While volume growth will rebound, higher costs would weigh on cement profitability.

Rising prices of diesel, petcoke or coal, and polypropylene bags may push up cost by ₹150-200 per tonne. Freight, power and fuel constitute almost 55 per cent of the total cost of sales of cement, said Crisil.

The increasing share of infrastructure and urban housing means a higher proportion of sales will be from the cost conscious non-trade channels. That would translate to marginally lower net realisation for cement companies.

Impact on profits

Isha Chaudhary, Director, Crisil Research said operating profits could moderate by ₹200-250 per tonne next fiscal due to higher cost and lower net realisation, after touching a 7-year high of over ₹1,200 per tonne this fiscal. However, cash accruals won’t be affected as higher volumes will offset the impact of lower profit margins.

Capital expenditure of cement companies slowed this fiscal as companies chose to conserve cash amid demand disruption. Besides, ample liquidity and strong balance sheets have cushioned the impact of the pandemic on the credit profiles of cement companies.

The swift recovery after a 31 per cent contraction in the first quarter this fiscal should limit the volume decline to just 1-2 per cent for the full fiscal. The demand rebound should spur expansion plans and the capex could return to ₹12,000-14,000 crore annual run rate from next fiscal.