Centre looking at industry proposals for smoother operations during lockdown

To make it easier for the industry to operate during the lockdown, the Centre is considering more proposals such as smoother issuance of passes for workers, greater consistency in grant of permission to operate and more flexibility in transportation of workers, which will be implemented as the “ground situation improves’’.

Many of the problems raised by the industry with the Department for Promotion of Investments and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) have been addressed while a number of others are being actively considered, a government official told BusinessLine.

“The DPIIT is in regular touch with industry associations, State governments and district administration. The control room set up in the department is playing a very important supporting role. While many problems have been sorted out, as the situation improves the government is going to work on some others as well. Work is ongoing,” the official said.

The nationwide lockdown, extended till May 3, was partially relaxed for some sectors on April 20 but the industry has been complaining about implementation issues.

Steps have already been taken to address concerns on possible criminal liabilities on companies in case of a worker testing positive of the virus, the official pointed out. MHA Secretary Ajay Bhalla wrote to State governments on Thursday clarifying that that no chief executive officer (CEO) is to be penalised if employees test positive for Covid-19 at factories that have reopened in the second phase of the nationwide lockdown.

The industry, in an interaction with Bhalla and DPIIT Secretary G Mohapatra on Thursday, also proposed that factories that are permitted to open up should be allowed to issue passes or letters of authorisation for such staff rather than local authorities issuing passes.

Industry body CII pointed out that for larger plants, it may not be feasible to shut down the entire unit on detection of a Covid-positive employee in one part of the plant. It outlined a protocol for segregation to be considered.

It also suggested that within the red zones, there should be a clear demarcation of hotspots or containment zones as defined by MHA and economic activities outside of containment zones may be permitted. The containment zones can be reassessed on a daily basis.

Exporters body FIEO, in a presentation to the Commerce & Industry Ministry, pointed out that lack of consistency in allowing units to open and then shut was also creating problems for the industries. In Karnataka and in Mandideep industrial area in Madhya Pradesh, permission was first given to units to start work and then taken away creating uncertainties, it complained.