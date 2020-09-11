Centre releases ₹6,195 crore grant to 14 States

The Centre has released ₹6,195 crore to 14 States as monthly instalment of post devolution revenue deficit grant.

“The government on September 10 released ₹6,195.08 crore to 14 States as the sixth equated monthly instalment of the Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant as recommended by the 15th Finance Commission. This would provide them additional resources during the corona crisis,” the Office of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a tweet.