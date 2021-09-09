Economy

Centre to immediately release all pending dues to exporters worth ₹56,000 crore: Goyal

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on September 09, 2021

Current fiscal’s payments under duty remission schemes to be given this year itself

All pending dues of exporters under various incentive and duty reimbursement schemes worth a total of ₹56,000 crore will be released immediately, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have also decided to release ₹12,500 crore for the current fiscal as reimbursement under the new Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products and ₹7,000 crore under the Rebate of State and Central taxes and Levies for garments and made up exporters this year itself, the Minister added.

“A total of ₹75,000 crore additional liquidity will be made available to exporters. This will have a transforming effect on their cash flow,” Goyal said at a press briefing on Thursday.

The pending payments to be released include ₹33,000 crore worth of dues under the Merchandise Export from India Scheme (which was replaced by RoDTEP from January 1, 2021), ₹10,000 crore under the Services Export from India Scheme (SEIS), ₹5,500 crore under RoSCTL and RoSL schemes for textiles and ₹5,000 crore under some other schemes.

As many as 45,000 exporters will benefit from the government’s decision to release the pending payments, Goyal said.

Published on September 09, 2021

export and import
