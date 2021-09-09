Centre to immediately release all pending dues to exporters worth ₹56,000 crore: Goyal

All pending dues of exporters under various incentive and duty reimbursement schemes worth a total of ₹56,000 crore will be released immediately, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have also decided to release ₹12,500 crore for the current fiscal as reimbursement under the new Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products and ₹7,000 crore under the Rebate of State and Central taxes and Levies for garments and made up exporters this year itself, the Minister added.

“A total of ₹75,000 crore additional liquidity will be made available to exporters. This will have a transforming effect on their cash flow,” Goyal said at a press briefing on Thursday.

The pending payments to be released include ₹33,000 crore worth of dues under the Merchandise Export from India Scheme (which was replaced by RoDTEP from January 1, 2021), ₹10,000 crore under the Services Export from India Scheme (SEIS), ₹5,500 crore under RoSCTL and RoSL schemes for textiles and ₹5,000 crore under some other schemes.

As many as 45,000 exporters will benefit from the government’s decision to release the pending payments, Goyal said.