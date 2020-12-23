Centre to implement Coal Import Monitoring System from February 1

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The government will implement a Coal Import Monitoring System (CIMS) from February 1. This will require coal importers to submit advance information in an online system for import and obtain an automatic registration number.
“The Coal Import Monitoring System (CIMS) shall require importers to submit advance information in an online system for import of items and obtain an automatic Registration Number by paying registration fee of ₹1 per thousand, subject to minimum of ₹500 and maximum of ₹1 lakh on CIF value,” according to a notification issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade dated December 22.
The categories of coal on which the CIMS would be applicable include anthracite coal, bituminous coal, coking coal, and steam coal.
The CIMS will enable the government to keep a tab on the various categories of coal being imported and help make policy decisions accordingly.
The CIMS will be effective from February 1, which means that Bill of Entry on or after February 1 for items as listed in the notification shall be governed by CIMS, the notification stated. The facility of online registration will be available with effect from December 31.
“The importer can apply for registration not earlier than 60" day and not later than 15" day before the expected date of arrival of import consignment The automatic registration number shall remain valid for a period of 75 days. Importer shall have to enter the registration number and expiry date of registration in the Bill of Entry to enable customs for clearance of consignment.
Earlier, the government had introduced an import monitoring system for a number of steel items to encourage its domestic manufacturing and keep a tab on imports.
