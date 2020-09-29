Centre trying to make MPC defunct: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram alleged that the Centre’s is making the Monetary Policy Committe defunct by forcing it to postpone a meeting. He said such a move is unprecedented.

“How much the government and PM care for the economy is illustrated by the fact that the Monetary Policy Committee will be defunct tomorrow (Wednesday),” the Rajya Sabha MP said in Twitter.

“Consequently, the RBI cannot hold a meeting of the MPC ahead of its monetary policy announcement, and has been forced to postpone the meeting. This is unprecedented,” Chidambaram added.

“Does the government realise that fine-tuning monetary policy every two months is absolutely necessary for economic management?,” he asked. He said the market, bankers, analysts, borrowers and every other stakeholder is shocked by the utter negligence of the government.