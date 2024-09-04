Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has registered a 54 per cent rise in its net profit in FY24, touching ₹412.58 crore against ₹267.17 crore in the previous year.

The profit before tax surged to ₹552.37 crore from ₹357.30 crore, reflecting a significant increase of 54.6 per cent.

Reporting an impressive financial performance for the fiscal year ending March 31, the company achieved a total income of ₹1,014.21 crore, up from ₹770.91 crore in the previous year, marking a substantial growth of 31.6 per cent.

Plans for future

CIAL has already charted out plans for future development, including expanding the International Terminal at an estimated cost of ₹560 crore, constructing a commercial zone at a cost of ₹162 crore, and extending the domestic terminal.

According to CIAL officials, the airport handles more than 10 million passengers in a year, which is expected to touch 12.5 million in three years, thanks to the rise in aviation sector across the country. The airport is handling over 670 flights in the international sector, and 795 in the domestic sector on a weekly basis. There are also enquiries for providing parking facilities for smaller aircraft, the officials said.