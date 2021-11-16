Cooperation between WTO, international organisations key to build economic resilience: World Trade Report

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Strengthening cooperation between the WTO and international and regional organisations specialising in areas such as public health, climate change, risk prevention and financial stability, is key to promoting coordination and coherence in the various efforts to build economic resilience, the World Trade Report 2021 has proposed.
The report, put together by the WTO, stated that although trade and trade policy could play an important role in supporting economic resilience, they cannot overcome other obstacles that may prevent economic resilience from fully materialising.
Also see: Easing of demand, supply shock slowing down world trade in goods: WTO Goods Trade
International regulatory cooperation has an important role to play in the development of emergency measures to increase predictability and in ensuring the consistency of policy approaches and mitigating unnecessary impacts on trade, it said.
“International organisations can promote a common understanding of the specific products that are relevant to fight crises such as the Covid-19 pandemic, and thus can help focus regulatory cooperation across countries and, in time, improve access to essential goods,” the report stated.
In an example of how international organisations can help, the report stated that handing over part of the stockpiling efforts in essential goods and their delivery to international organisations or regional associations can ensure that all governments, and not only those with the means to build up stockpiles, have access to stockpiled essential goods in times of crisis. “However, this system should be incentive compatible to make sure that countries do not forget their commitments in times of crisis, and that stocks are not confiscated for their own use by the countries where they are held,” it said.
Also see: Centre to bear full revenue loss due to excise cut: Fin Secy
Establishing regional or international stockpiles of medical equipment and other essential products could help address future supply chain disruptions for critical goods, primarily in case of pandemics, it proposed.
Collaboration between the WTO and other international and regional organisations contributes to greater policy coherence regarding economic resilience.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Earthy and honest, Gulzar’s anecdotes-filled memoir bring alive people he interacted with
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...