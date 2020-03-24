Covid-19: Cement makers shut down factories across India

BS-VI-ready auto industry gets corona fever
Leading cement makers have announced production shutdowns in factories across the country as Central and State governments announce lockdown and stringent measures to prevent mass gatherings in the fight against Covid-19.
ACC has temporarily suspended its operations at various locations till March 31, 2020. The company is monitoring the situation closely and will take a call on the resumption of operations based on further directives from the Government, it said.
Further, the company has constituted Business Resilience Teams to respond to the spread of Covid-19. It has also given ‘work from home’ option to its employees until March 31.
India Cements’ factories in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan and Maharashtra are shutting down effective from such dates as per the directions/guidelines issued by the Central/respective State Governments.
The duration of the shutdown will depend on the improvement of the situation in the respective places/Governmental directions.
Ramco Cements said the Government of West Bengal has issued directions for closure of all factories in the State to contain Covid-19. Accordingly, its grinding units have been closed with effect from March 23.
Further, for the production facilities in other States, Ramco Cements will follow the directions of respective State Governments. The resumption of operations would depend on the directions by the respective state governments from time to time
Ultra Tech Cement said it has suspended operations at various locations. However, this is a dynamic situation and it is monitoring it from time to time. A decision on resuming operations will depend on further directives from the Government.
Since the Government of Rajasthan has issued directions for closure of all production facilities in the State, Shree Cement has undertaken measures to shut down plants based within Rajasthan until March 31 or till further notice.
