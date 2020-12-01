Covid-19 has accelerated focus on decarbonisation: KPMG

LG Velvet: Good phone with a curious accessory
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
The Covid pandemic has accelerated the decarbonisation efforts and has provided with an opportunity to look at this with greater focus globally as well as in India.
While the Covid-related disruption will probably be for a year in a 25-year cycle, it has given an opportunity to re-strategise priorities towards decarbonisation and net zero targets.
According to consultancy firm KPMG, “During the Covid-19 the industry discussions have additional significance as the world is seized with the imperative of decarbonisation.”
In its report, “Decarbonising growth - Managing the transition” shared today at its 11th annual energy conclave ‘ENRich 2020,’ KPMG India highlights the importance for businesses to identify their strategies and portfolios of technologies to meet their respective Net Zero targets.
Anish De, Partner and National Head, Energy Natural Resources & Chemicals, KPMG in India said, “Global environmental damage especially over the past century have taken us close to a point of no return. Perhaps we have a small action window to contain severe and irreversible damage across the board. But for this, governments and businesses have to set and act on specific and ambitious goals with set dates. Net zero is a key goal that many nations have explicitly committed to.”
Santhosh Jayaram, Partner and Head – Climate Change and Sustainability, KPMG in India said, “Climate change risks are now evolving as a barrier to competitiveness. Whether it is the country or business, the price of carbon will have to be internalised and is no longer an externality. The race to net-zero has started.” .
Interacting with mediapersons, Anvesha Thakker, Global Co-Head: Climate Change & Decarbonisation, KPMG IMPACT, said, “Net Zero pathways will require businesses to consider both demand side as well as supply side measures. In this journey, decarbonisation technologies such as renewable energy, demand electrification, Carbon capture, utilisation and storage, hydrogen, biofuels may compete but will also complement with the right eco system enablers. Government has to facilitate this journey through the right policy and fiscal measures.”
Large global corporations have started to urge their suppliers to reduce their carbon footprint as part of their own decarbonisation strategy. Sector specific measures on the demand side and energy efficiency will continue to see impact and largely align with investment and retrofit cycles.
The four dominant clean energy technology pathways include electrification of end use sectors; renewable energy may not be able to completely replace coal and gas-based power plants for many decades; Green hydrogen will help decarbonise consuming sectors such as transport and industries through sector coupling and bioenergy; Use of biofuels in transport applications is expected to show the strongest growth and is expected to play an important role in shipping, aviation, heavy transport.
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
This project sets up libraries in far-flung areas of the country
Santosh Barik and his family — his wife, parents and two sisters — have been farm labourers in his village in ...
Women artisans start their own producer companies to shape lifestyle products
The futures contract expiring in February has breached the crucial support of ₹50,000
However, there seems to be no immediate threat to the bull trend
The stock of Greaves Cotton gained 9.8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Friday, surpassing a ...
₹1440 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1427141014501465 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
As her political secretary, Ahmed Patel turned Sonia Gandhi into a powerful and confident leader who could ...
The rise of populists in democracies world over hasn’t just led to the emergence of parallel universes of ...
The Commonwealth of Cricket documents an ardent fan’s lifelong engagement with the game
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...