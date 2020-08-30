Finance Minister to hold review meeting with bank, NBFC chiefs on September 3

Falling at the frontline: When health workers find themselves ‘on the other side’
Healthcare professionals are falling victim to Covid even as they help patients fight it. Steps to protect ...
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold on September 3 a review meeting with top management of scheduled commercial banks and NBFCs on the implementation of the resolution framework for Covid-19 related stress in bank loans.
The review will focus on enabling businesses and households to avail of the revival framework on the basis of viability, necessary steps like finalising bank policies and identifying borrowers, and discussing issues that require addressing for smooth and speedy implementation, an official release said.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had earlier this month announced that it will enable lenders to implement a resolution plan in respect of eligible corporate exposures—without change in ownership—as well as personal loans, while classifying such exposures as standard assets.
The RBI has decided to provide a window to address Covid-19 related stress under its “prudential framework on resolution of stressed assets” (June 7, 2019 circular) that will be subject to specified conditions.
The central bank has already acknowledged that disruptions caused by Covid-19 have led to heightened financial stress for borrowers across the board.
With a spurt in bad loans due to the impact of Covid-19, banks have been toying with an idea to revive two year old proposal of jointly floating an independent asset management company and an alternative investment fund (AIF) to help them with faster resolution of big ticket stressed assets, sources in the banking industry said.
Indications are that this proposal may again come for discussion at the upcoming review meeting, they said.
It may be recalled that a Panel headed by Sunil Mehta (non executive chairman of PNB) had in a July 2018 report to the then Finance Minister Piyush Goyal suggested an AMC/AIF led resolution approach for stressed loans above ₹ 500 crore be adopted.
Healthcare professionals are falling victim to Covid even as they help patients fight it. Steps to protect ...
As traditional chemists fight for their space, online players make inroads
Delivery models will be built on self-reliant and robust value chains
The LED UHD Android TV with integrated speaker boxes offers great visuals and powerful audio
For high net worth individuals, Portfolio Management Services provide flexibility. But with thin disclosures ...
The benchmark indices broke out of the consolidation range, set to advance further
Growing investor needs for differentiated products is a driver, says Sushant Bhansali, CEO of Ambit AMC
The deal with Bharti AXA GI, if comes through, can add value to ICICI Lombard’s business over the long run, ...
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
The jury is still out on that
A Kishore Kumar loyalist on stories that surround the artiste she wishes she’d interviewed
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...