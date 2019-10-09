DA for Central govt employees/pensioners to go up by 5%

Apple Watch Series 5 review: Redesigned last year, refreshed this year
The edge-to-edge look came in with Series 4. This time, there’s an icing of new features
Over one crore officers, employees and pensioners of Central government will have more money in their hands to spend during Diwali with the Union Cabinet, in its meeting on Wednesday, deciding to raise the dearness allowance (DA) for serving officers and employees and dearness relief (DR) for pensioners.
DA/DR has been raised at the rate of 17 per cent of basic pay/pension effective July 1. Earlier this rate was 12 per cent. Prakash Javadekar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, claimed that 5 per cent rise in DA/DR is the steepest in recent times.
Serving and retired employees will get three months’ arrears along with salary/pension for the month of October. This increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission.
DA is revised twice a year and made effective from January 1 and July. This revision is done on the basis of change in retail inflation.
The annual cost to the exchequer due to increase in DA and DR will be around ₹16,000 crore while for the remaining period of current fiscal, it would cost nearly ₹10,000 crore. This will benefit about 49.93 lakh Central government employees and 65.26 lakh pensioners.
DA/DR is paid to Central government employees/pensioners to adjust the cost of living and to protect their basic pay/pension from erosion in the real value.
The edge-to-edge look came in with Series 4. This time, there’s an icing of new features
The cement industry’s effort to generate fuel from pharma waste has immense potential
An innovative recycling project will cater to Chennai’s industrial hubs, saving precious freshwater for ...
Other banks could also follow suit and cut their savings deposit rate. Depositors may be stuck with lower ...
Over five and 10 years, the fund has outperformed its benchmark, the Nifty 50 TRI
The stock of Century Textiles & Industries jumped 6 per cent accompanied by above average volume on ...
ICICI Pru Regular Savings is one of the top-performing funds from the conservative hybrid funds category, ...
Twenty-five years since the launch of KT Achaya’s seminal work on India’s food history, the genre of food ...
Spaces become characters in her cinema, says award-winning director Geetu Mohandas, whose new film Moothon ...
The Swedish novel The Siege of Troy is a curious take on an epic that revels in violence. It stems from author ...
Symptoms of ‘peak liquidity’ abound, and they point to yet more trouble ahead
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...