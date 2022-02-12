Debashis Mitra elected as ICAI President

The CA Institute has a new President in Debashis Mitra for the year 2022-23. In addition to this, Aniket Sunil Talati has been elected as Vice President here on Saturday.

Aniket Sunil Talati

Serving his third term on the Council of ICAI, Mitra has been an accounting professional for the last than thirty-four years. A senior practising chartered accountant, Mitra is a cost accountant, company secretary, holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, is a law graduate, and a qualified information systems auditor. With a keen interest in academic research, he also holds a Ph.D. on the topic “A Critical Study of Select Indian GAAP, US GAAP & IAS / IFRS”.

Mitra will now be representing ICAI in committees constituted by the Indian government and regulators that includes Government Accounting Standards Advisory Board (GASAB) and Audit Advisory Board — both constituted by the C&AG of India. He is also a board member of Insurance Regulatory & Development Authority (IRDA), Insurance Advisory Committee and a member of SEBI’s Primary Market Advisory Committee.