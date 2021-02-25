Digital news platforms must conform to journalistic and programme code

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Publishers of news and current affairs content will be required to observe norms of journalistic conduct of the Press Council of India and the Programme Code under the Cable TV Networks Regulation Act according to the new guidelines released by the government on Thursday. The government said this was done to provide a level playing field for both offline and digital media organisations.
Digital news media operating in the territory of India will need to furnish information about the details of their entity along with other specified documents for the “purpose of enabling communication and co-ordination,” the guidelines said. This will need to be done within 30 days of the implementation of these guidelines.
They will also be subjected to a three-tier redressal mechanism system where an oversight mechanism led by the government has been placed at the third level.
Digital news and current affairs intermediaries will, “publish, on an appropriate place on its website, mobile based application or both, as the case may be, a clear and concise statement informing publishers of news and current affairs content that in addition to the common terms of service for all users, such publishers shall furnish the details of their user accounts on the services of such intermediary,” to the government, the guidelines added.
